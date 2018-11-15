Separatist Leader In Eastern Ukraine Vows Closer Integration With Russia

The newly elected leader of a separatist-held part of eastern Ukraine is promising closer integration with Russia following elections denounced as a sham by Kyiv and the West.

Separatists announced on November 14 that the polls over the weekend endorsed the two men who were already acting as leaders of the Russia-backed, separatist-held parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



"A course towards the Russian Federation will be continued," Denis Pushilin, 37, the Donetsk separatist leader, said in his first media appearance since the elections.

"This is not only cultural and social integration, but also economic," he said. "We have already learned to live without Ukraine."

Pushilin has been leading separatists in Donetsk since August, when the previous leader was killed in a bomb attack.

The separatists announced that Leonid Pasechnik was elected to remain head of the Russia-backed separatist group that calls itself the Luhansk People's Republic.

Kyiv's central election commission dismissed the results of what it said were "illegal" votes and said the exercise was simply an excuse for Moscow to cement its grip on the regions.

But the Kremlin said the regions had "nothing left but to self-organize" after being "abandoned" by Ukraine.

The separatist-held areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions were declared in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backed a separatist war in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 10,300 people.

Western powers had asked Russia not to allow the weekend elections, arguing they did not comply with a 2015 peace road map agreed between the warring parties and would further hamper efforts to end the conflict.

The Kremlin has denied having any control over the separatist areas. Kyiv and Western governments say Russia has been funneling troops and arms across the border to fuel the conflict.

Based on reporting by AFP and Interfax

