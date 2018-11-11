Accessibility links

Ukraine's Separatists Hold Vote Seen By Many As Kremlin-backed Sham

Voters are heading to ballot boxes in Donetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city controlled by Russia-backed separatists, to vote in unilaterally-declared polls on November 11. Elections in the self-proclaimed separatist People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, respectively, are aimed to choose new leaders of the Kremlin-supported entities. Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union have condemned the vote as a sham manipulated by Russia.

