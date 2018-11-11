Ukraine Separatists Hold Polls Criticized By Kyiv, The West

KYIV -- Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are holding elections considered by Kyiv and the West “illegal” and a “mockery.”

Kyiv and its international backers say the November 11 polls in the areas controlled by the separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions will further hamper efforts to end a conflict that has killed more than 10,300 people since April 2014.

However, Moscow disputes that the elections to choose the separatists heads in Donetsk and Luhansk and members of the local legislatures violate the Minsk agreements aimed at putting an end to the violence.

The acting head of the separatists in the Donetsk region, 37-year-old Denis Pushilin, is expected to win polls there. He has worked a series of jobs including casino croupier and pushing financial products for MMM, a successor to the infamous Russian Ponzi scheme that swindled tens of thousands of people after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The previous separatist leader in Donetsk, Aleksandr Zakharchenko, died in an explosion in August. Moscow pointed the finger at Ukraine, while Kyiv blamed internal fighting between the separatists and “their Russian sponsors."

In the neighboring Luhansk region, the acting head of the separatists, Leonid Pasechnik, is also expected to sail to victory. Pasechnik, 48, is a former regional chief of the Ukrainian Security Service.

Both Pushilin and Pasechnik have promised to seek tighter ties with Moscow.

The separatists said 408 and 316 polling stations had opened in Donetsk and Luhansk, respectively, with the first results expected on November 12.

The last separatist elections were held in 2014 despite protests from Kyiv and the West, which didn’t recognize their results.

Condemnations

Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union have condemned the latest vote as a sham manipulated by Russia and in violation of the accords -- signed in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in September 2014 and February 2015 -- laying out steps for settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on November 10 that the bloc considers the polls "illegal and illegitimate and will not recognize them."

Mogherini also called on Russia "to make full use of its considerable influence over the separatists it backs" to ensure the speedy and complete implementation of the Minsk agreements "starting with a comprehensive cease-fire and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry."

"These particular elections are a mockery, really, of the idea of genuine elections that need to be held," Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, said on November 8.

"They are under conditions of occupation, whether it’s no freedom of expression, no freedom of movement, no freedom of campaigning, and generally therefore no freedom of choice for the people in electing candidates for legitimate local leadership positions," Volker also said.

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of the separatist-held territories to boycott the elections, warning that their participation would violate Ukrainian legislation.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on October 31 that the “fake” elections "represent yet another example of Russian subversive activity."

During debate on the elections at the United Nations Security Council last month, the UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo backed the Western view that the polls would violate the Minsk deals.

The separatists and Moscow have rejected the appeals to cancel the elections, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying in October that the vote is needed "to fill the vacuum in power" following Zakharchenko’s death.

"Actually, the deplorable situation with the implementation of the Minsk package was provoked by Kyiv's unwillingness to fulfill the Minsk agreements," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 6.

Ahead of the polls, the separatists planned to offer foodstuffs at cut-rate prices for those turning up at the polling stations, and to distribute vouchers worth 100 Russian rubles -- a de facto currency in separatist-held areas -- for mobile phones.

A campaign video has also appeared on YouTube showing nattily dressed young people dancing as they march to the polling booths in an effort to inspire would-be voters.

Separatists seized territory in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions after a popular uprising ousted Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014 and Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula a month later.

The United States and other Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and its backing of the separatists.

However, Moscow has repeatedly denied financing and equipping the separatist forces despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, insisting that the fighting was a civil, internal conflict.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine persists despite cease-fire deals reached as part of the Minsk agreements, and implementation of other measures set out in the deals has been slow.

Ahead of the vote, four Ukrainian soldiers were reported killed in or near separatist-held areas, the military said on November 10.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP