Serbian President Accuses Moscow Of Spy Operation

Serbian security agencies have uncovered a large-scale intelligence operation between Russian spies and current and former members of the Serbian military, President Aleksandar Vucic said on live television on November 21 following a National Security Council meeting.



The meeting was called after a video was made public on YouTube showing a man identified as Lieutenant Colonel Georgy Kleban, a former assistant military attache at Russia's embassy in Belgrade, handing money to a man in the Serbian capital.



Vucic said the man receiving the money was a retired Serbian Army officer, whom the president identified only as Z.K.



Vucic said the meeting took place last December. He did not say who had made the video, but said it hadn’t been made by Serbian agents.

Vucic said Serbian intelligence agencies also had evidence about other Russian spies. "There have been 10 contacts with three sources," he said, without elaborating.



He also claimed that military representatives of some Western countries were spying on Serbia.



Serbia is seeking EU membership but has remained a close ally of Moscow, and has vowed to remain militarily neutral, despite most countries in the Balkans joining NATO.



Belgrade has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.



Vucic, however, described the incident as isolated and said it won’t harm relations with Russia.



"We will not change our policy towards Russia, which we see as a brotherly and friendly country ... but we will strengthen our own intelligence defenses," he said.



Before the security meeting, Vucic met with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Bocan Harchenko.



"I have one question for our Russian friends," Vucic said.



Given that Belgrade hasn’t imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine and never voted against it, Vucic asked the Russians, "Why?"



He is scheduled to visit Moscow on December 4.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa