Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Intubated, Fighting For Life After COVID-19 Infection

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church is in critical condition at a Belgrade hospital after being infected with the novel coronavirus.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said November 19 that the 90-year-old Patriarch Irinej has been intubated and doctors are “fighting to save him.”

The Church announced on November 4 that its spiritual leader had been hospitalized after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Just three days earlier, Patriarch Irinej led a service during the funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.



Amfilohije died on October 30 at the age of 82 after being hospitalized following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Thousands of people turned out in Podgorica for his funeral in violation of coronavirus measures. Many mourners were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.



In the last 24 hours, 6,109 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia, and 29 new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.



The country of 7 million people has had a total of 104,000 confirmed infections and 1,110 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.