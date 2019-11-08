Prominent Russian Rights Defender Sergei Sharov-Delone Dies At 63

MOSCOW -- One of Russia's most prominent human rights defenders, Sergei Sharov-Delone, has died at the age of 63.



Sharov-Delone's son, Aleksandr Sharov, and the chairwoman of the Russia Behind Bars rights organization, Olga Romanova, said that Sharov-Delone had died late in the night on November 7 after suffering from cancer.



Sharov-Delone was a member of the May 6 Committee that investigated police brutality against protesters during demonstrations in Moscow in May 2012 ahead of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a third term as president.



He actively assisted imprisoned activists via the Russian Behind Bars group and coordinated operations of the Moscow-based Public Defenders' School.



Sharov-Delone was a cousin of Soviet-era dissident Vadim Delone -- one of seven Soviet dissidents who openly protested on Moscow’s Red Square against the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia in August 1968.



In 2017, RFE/RL released a documentary about Sharov-Delone's life and activities entitled Defender.