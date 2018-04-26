Shuhrat Abbosov, One Of Founders Of Uzbek Cinema, Dies At 87

TASHKENT -- Shuhrat Abbosov, a prominent theater and film director known as one of the founders of Uzbek cinema, died on April 25 at the age of 87.

Abbosov's relatives told RFE/RL that the film director died peacefully in Tashkent.

Abbosov started his filmmaking career at the Uzbekfilm studio in 1959.

His movies issued from the 1960s to the 1980s were very well-known across the former Soviet Union.

Among his most popular works are such films as The Makhalla Rumors, You Are Not An Orphan, Tashkent: The City Of Bread, The Roads Of Fire, and A Little Man In A Big War.

Many of his movies have been included into the Russian Cinema Academy's Golden Fund of Soviet Cinema’s Classics.