Siberian Floods Death Toll Reaches 24

Russian officials have updated to 24 the death toll from flooding in the southern Siberian region of Irkutsk.



Emergency officials in Irkutsk were quoted as saying that 24 people had been confirmed dead and that nine others were still missing on July 10.



Officials also said that 486 people, including 116 children, were being treated in hospitals for injuries, hypothermia, and dehydration.



Local authorities said earlier that the floods caused damage to 107 towns and villages, destroying 10,800 homes and displacing about 33,000 people.



Officials said the cleanup continues as the flood waters recede.



According to preliminary estimates, the floods caused 29 billion rubles ($454 million) in damages.

