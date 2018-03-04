Slovak President Urges Cabinet Changes After Reporter’s Murder

Slovak President Andrej Kiska has called for a substantial government reshuffle or snap elections to rebuild public trust following the murder of an investigative reporter.

"I've waited a week to see what political measures the government would take to help ease tensions and reestablish trust," Kiska said on March 4. "Some have resigned but I see no plan to bring the country out of this crisis of confidence."

Prime Minister Robert Fico rejected the president's appeals and disagreed with the proposals, accusing him of "dancing on the graves" of the victims.

Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova were found shot dead in their home last weekend.

Kuciak, 27, had been investigating suspected mafia links among Italian businessmen in eastern Slovakia.

On March 1, Slovak authorities released all seven Italian suspects detained in connection with the case because no evidence had emerged during the 48 hours they could be legally detained, police said.

Thousands marched in Bratislava and other Slovak cities on March 2, demanding quick action in the case.

The murder also prompted demands from Fico's coalition partners for the resignation of senior cabinet members -- including Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, a close ally of Fico.

