Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova was elected president in Slovakia's March 30 runoff. Caputova will become the country's first female head of state. Incumbent President Andrej Kiska arrived to congratulate Caputova at her campaign headquarters in Bratislava. Caputova's rival in the runoff was Maros Sefcovic, a career diplomat trained at the MGIMO college in Moscow who is currently working as the European Commission vice president in charge of energy.