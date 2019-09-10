Slovenia’s Prime Minister Sarec To Meet Russia’s Medvedev In Moscow

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec is starting a two-day visit to Moscow on September 10 to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



It is not known whether he will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Slovenian news site Sta reported.



Four ministers and several business executives are accompanying Sarec.



"The two heads of government will discuss the entire range of bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, investment and high-tech sectors, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration," the Russian government website says in a statement.



Medvedev is expected to unveil a monument to Slovenian victims of both world wars on Russian soil.



Slovenia’s parliament appointed Sarec, a political novice, as the country's youngest prime minister in August 2018. He is a former mayor of Kamnik where he also was a volunteer firefighter.



He previously worked for public broadcaster RTV Slovenija and became known for imitating the voices of politicians in parody shows.

Based on reporting by Sta and Total Slovenia News