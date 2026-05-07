Snipers, Checkpoints, Limited Internet -- Moscow Prepares For Victory Day
Security is tight as Moscow prepares for the May 9 Victory Day parade on Red Square, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the event will be held without military hardware. Mobile Internet restrictions are already in effect across the Russian capital. Moscow has warned foreign embassies and organizations in Kyiv that it will launch a massive attack on the city if Ukraine disrupts its Victory Day events.