WASHINGTON -- Robert Mueller, who led the U.S. investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 president election, is set to testify before Congress in a highly anticipated public event that is sure to attract a massive television audience.



Special Counsel Mueller’s July 24 testimony comes three months after he released the results of his nearly two-year-long probe that corroborated U.S. intelligence conclusions of Russian interference in the election that brought Donald Trump to the presidency.



Mueller will appear under subpoena first before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. (2:30 p.m. in Prague) and then the Intelligence Committee at noon (6 p.m. in Prague).



His testimony and questioning by Democratic and Republican lawmakers will likely be heated and is sure to bring strong public reactions from Trump and his supporters and from critics alike.



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told the Fox News Sunday program that “the report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crime and misdemeanors, and we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there."



Trump and many of his Republican supporters have called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt” and an attempt by Democrats to undermine his presidency.



Trump himself told reporters at the White House on July 23 that "I'm not going to be watching — probably — maybe I'll see a little bit of it. I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple."



Overall, Mueller’s report was met with satisfaction by Trump, who said it vindicated his statements that he and his associates neither colluded with Russian officials nor sought to obstruct Mueller’s investigation.



However, Mueller’s findings -- detailed in a partially redacted, 448-page report released on April 18 -- also documented Trump’s efforts to undermine his inquiry. But Mueller concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Trump and his team committed a crime, although he did not exonerate him.



Before the release of the report, Attorney General Barr, a vocal Trump supporter, issued a four-page summary that Democratic lawmakers charged misconstrued Mueller’s report.



A letter that Mueller wrote to Barr was released publicly. In it, Mueller complained that Barr’s summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of his team’s conclusions, leading Democratic lawmakers to issue the subpoena for Mueller to appear before the House panels.