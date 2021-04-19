Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Spies, Sanctions, And A Hunger-Striking Kremlin Opponent
RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel provides clarity on a complex story that appears to tie together a deadly blast at a Czech munitions site in 2014, poisonings in England and Bulgaria, two well-travelled Russian military intelligence agents, and more. Meanwhile, Aleksei Navalny's condition is dire and his supporters plan protests hours after President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address on April 21.
