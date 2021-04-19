Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

Spies, Sanctions, And A Hunger-Striking Kremlin Opponent

Spies, Sanctions, And A Hunger-Striking Kremlin Opponent
Embed
Spies, Sanctions, And A Hunger-Striking Kremlin Opponent

No media source currently available

0:00 0:23:00 0:00
Direct link

RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel provides clarity on a complex story that appears to tie together a deadly blast at a Czech munitions site in 2014, poisonings in England and Bulgaria, two well-travelled Russian military intelligence agents, and more. Meanwhile, Aleksei Navalny's condition is dire and his supporters plan protests hours after President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address on April 21.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG