'STALIN-HOUSE' Real Estate Advertisement Sparks Controversy In Novosibirsk

Advertisements for a new residential building called STALIN-HOUSE in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have sparked harsh criticism from city residents on social networks.



The advertisements, posted online on May 11 by a real estate developer in Novosibirsk, says the eight-story residential bloc will also have commercial space available on the first floor.



Municipal authorities have said the building is expected to be completed and ready for use by autumn 2019.



Residents of Novosibirsk criticized the use of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's name for the building.



The advertisements appeared on local real estate websites in Novosibirsk just two days after members of the Communist Party s unveiled a monument to Stalin in the courtyard of the Communist Party's regional headquarters in Novosibirsk.



Angry reactions on social networks said, "How about Gulag City?", "What is next -- Stalin Plaza?", and "How about a Barracks restaurant inside? Will there be guards inside?"



Novosibirsk was one of many cities and towns in Siberia where hundreds of thousands of Soviet citizens were forced to relocate after being declared "enemies of the Soviet people" during Stalin's purge in the 1930s.

