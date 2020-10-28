Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other Of Shelling Civilians

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling civilian targets on October 28 and breaking a U.S.-brokered truce. The Armenian Defense Ministry said several buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city, Stepanakert, were hit and that it was clarifying information about victims. Azerbaijan called the accusation “deliberately spread disinformation.” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said 21 civilians were killed and 70 injured in rocket attacks on the city of Barda. Yerevan denied carrying out the attacks, calling the report “groundless and false.” Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region have intensified after each side blamed the other for the collapse of a third attempt at a cease-fire.