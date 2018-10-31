Suicide Bomber Kills At Least Seven Near Afghanistan's Largest Prison

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has struck outside the country's largest prison on the eastern edge of Kabul, killing at least seven people, including prison workers and security personnel.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that the attacker early on October 31 targeted a bus carrying prison workers. The sprawling Pul-e-Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban militants.

According to Abadullah Karimi, a prison official, the attack occurred near the prison gate where a number of visitors were waiting to pass a rigorous security check before entering.

At least seven people were killed, and another five were wounded in the blast, the officials said.

No one has taken immediate responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

