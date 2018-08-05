Suicide Bomber Kills Three NATO Troops In Eastern Afghanistan

A suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan has killed three members of NATO's Resolute Support force, the U.S. military said.

"Three Resolute Support service members were killed by a suicide bomber during a combined, dismounted patrol with Afghan forces in eastern Afghanistan," the August 5 statement said.

A U.S. soldier and two Afghan troops were also wounded in the blast, which targeted a foot patrol, the statement said, without specifying the nationalities of the soldiers who were killed.

The attack, which was claimed by the Taliban, is being investigated.

The attack took place in the Khalazai area near Charakar, the capital of the eastern Parwan Province, said Wahida Shahkar, the spokeswoman for the provincial governor.

NATO formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but thousands of troops are still providing support and training to the Afghan National Army, and carrying out counterterrorism missions.

