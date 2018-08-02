Three Foreign Workers Abducted, Killed In Kabul

Police in Kabul have recovered the bodies of three foreign nationals who were abducted and killed in the Afghan capital, local officials say.

The victims were an Indian national, a Malaysian, and a citizen of Macedonia, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told RFE/RL on August 2.

Officials said the three men were working as cooks for Sodexo, the world's second-largest food and catering services company

They were kidnapped near their company premises in an industrial area of eastern Kabul in the morning of August 2. Their bodies were later found in Musayi, a volatile area of the city.

Rahimi said the trio was "shot dead and their bodies were found inside a car."

"At this stage we think it is a terrorist incident," the Kabul police chief's spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzai, said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the abductions and killing.

Kabul is plagued by criminal gangs who stage abductions for ransom, often targeting foreigners and wealthy Afghans.

Kidnapping is also common across Afghanistan, where the Western-backed government has been struggling to fend off the Taliban and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa