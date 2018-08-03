At Least 20 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Afghan Mosque

Afghan police say at least 20 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a Shi’ite mosque in eastern Afghanistan.

Sardar Wali Tabasun, the police spokesman for Paktia Province, said the attacker detonated his explosives inside the mosque during Friday Prayers on August 3.

Tabasun said a second would-be suicide bomber was shot dead by police before he could detonate his explosives.

Dozens were also wounded in the attack and rushed to nearby hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although similar attacks in the past have been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which has a presence in eastern Afghanistan.

The Sunni extremist group has frequently targeted Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority, which IS calls “apostates.”