Suicide Car Bomb Hits Afghan City, Taliban Claims Responsibility

Afghan officials say at least three people have been killed and dozens wounded in a suicide car bombing in the city of Ghazni.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the July 7 attack that comes as representatives of the militant group were expected to take part in a two-day all-Afghan conference in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The attack in Ghazni targeted an office of the National Directorate of Security, but many of the victims were students attending a nearby school, said Hasan Raza Yousafi, a provincial council member.

It’s the second attack in Ghazni in two days. At least two people were killed and some 20 others were wounded in a bomb blast inside the Mohammadiya mosque in Ghazni’s Khak-e-Ghariban area of July 6.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for that attack.

The conference in Doha aims at helping find an end to Afghanistan’s ongoing military conflict.

