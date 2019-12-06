Supporters Credit Public Pressure After Surprise Release Of Acerbic Putin Critic

MOSCOW -- When Yegor Zhukov exited the Moscow courthouse to a throng of supporters who had waged a months-long campaign for his freedom, he credited them for his unexpected release.



“The fact that I'm here now, and everything that's happening, is thanks to you,” Zhukov said after the December 6 hearing concluded, thrusting a clenched fist into the air. "This is your victory."



The student, YouTube blogger, and self-avowed libertarian has emerged in recent months as the face of a new youth vanguard in the Russian opposition movement.



Prosecutors recommended a harsh prison term for the charge he faced: inciting extremism online. Instead, the judge handed Zhukov a three-year suspended sentence with restrictions on Internet use and access to his popular video blog.



All morning, hundreds of people jammed the sidewalks outside the court in a western district of Moscow, expecting to see the 21-year-old student placed behind bars. Instead, they got the chance to live-stream his surprise victory speech to the whole country.



It was not the first time public pressure appeared to force Russian authorities to backtrack on high-profile criminal cases.



A YouTube Campaign



An articulate political science student at Moscow's prestigious Higher School of Economics, Zhukov had used his YouTube channel to vent against the government of President Vladimir Putin and promote various protest movements across Russia.



He posted his final video on August 1, at the peak of a wave of rallies that swept the Russian capital almost weekly over the summer. He urged his followers not to give up the fight, despite an intensifying clampdown.



Several hours after the video went online, police raided Zhukov’s apartment in the dead of night and took him into custody.



From the day of his arrest, Zhukov’s supporters staged regular pickets outside the Moscow police headquarters with banners calling for his release.



Hundreds signed an open letter decrying his persecution as “a trial for the entire university” and urging the school leadership to intercede on his behalf.



Each time Zhukov appeared before the judge for procedural hearings, dozens of students attended, communicating through a channel on the Telegram messenger app set up specifically to coordinate support.



The charges against Zhukov stemmed from his participation in a largely peaceful protest on July 27. But prosecutors branded the event an act of mass unrest, ensuring that anyone detained that day faced jail time if convicted.



Weeks later, at a demonstration attended by thousands, Zhukov’s name and face appeared on banners and posters, with slogans declaring him a political prisoner.



The outpouring of support for him and other students caught up in the crackdown initially seemed to bear little fruit. But prosecutors later changed Zhukov’s charge to incitement of extremism online, a move that was seen as a partial concession in the face of the public pressure.



In September, prominent cultural figures gathered at a Moscow venue for a performance aimed at highlighting the plight of Zhukov and other jailed protesters.



The stage from which they spoke was a copy of Zhukov’s bedroom, complete with the 18th-century U.S. flag known as the Gadsden Flag, a libertarian symbol that provided a backdrop for his regular YouTube monologues.