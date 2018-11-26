Supporters Of Hazara Militia Leader Protest In Kabul For Second Day

Several hundred supporters of a detained Shi'ite Hazara militia commander took to the streets of Kabul for a second consecutive day on November 26, blocking roads in the western part of the Afghan capital.

The demonstrators are protesting the detention of Alipoor, who goes by one name and leads a Shi’ite militia in central Afghanistan.

It was not immediately clear what Alipoor is accused of.

Kabul police chief Sayed Mohammad Roshandel said the protesters set fire to police check posts and were clashing with police forces.

"I can hear sporadic sound of shooting form the area," said lawmaker Nasrullah Sadeqizada, who lives near the area where the protest is taking place.

On November 25, a number of police checkpoints were torched and several officers were wounded after a similar protest in the Dasht-e Barchi district, a predominately Hazara neighborhood in Kabul, turned violent.

Alipoor’s supporters claim that he has been fighting the Taliban in parts of Maidan Wardak, Ghor, and Daikundi provinces.

With reporting by AP and TOLOnews