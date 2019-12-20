Suspect Who Allegedly Shot FSB Officers Was Member Of Gun Club

Russian authorities have not identified the suspected assailant who was shot dead by police on December 19 after he killed an state-security officer and wounded five others.

Local media identified the suspect as a resident of the Moscow region who practiced shooting as a hobby.

The five people wounded in the deadly shooting outside Russia’s Federal Security Service’s (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow included four FSB officers and one civilian, officials say.



The Investigative Committee said on December 20 that investigators were working at the scene of the attack and that the criminal case had been forwarded to the committee's central department for further investigation.



The FSB is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.



“On the evening of December 19, 2019, a man, near the FSB building on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in Moscow, opened fire toward law enforcement officers,” the committee said in a statement.

As a result, “one FSB officer died, another five people, including one civilian, were injured to various degrees of severity. The attacker is eliminated.”



The statement did not give the alleged shooter’s name or comment on the possible motives for the attack, which occurred at around the same time when President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, delivered a speech at a Kremlin concert marking the Day of Russia's Security Services on December 20.



Some Russian media, citing unnamed sources, named the suspect as Yevgeny Manyurov, a 39-year-old former private security guard.



The man was a member of a rifle club and owned a small arsenal of shotguns and rifles, reports said.



Reuters quoted Manyurov’s neighbors as saying the FSB had raided the family apartment in the town of Podolsk in the early hours of December 20.

With reporting by RenTV, TASS, AP, and Reuters