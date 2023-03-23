Damage Being Assessed After Earthquakes Rock Tajikistan

Ukrainian forces over the past day repelled scores of attacks along the front line in the east, where Russian troops have been keeping up the pressure on the city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said on March 23, as the NATO chief warned that Western countries must be prepared to support Kyiv in a protracted war.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

As fighting raged in the east, Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities on March 22 killed at least nine people, at least eight of them when two dormitories were hit at a school in Rzhyshchiv, south of Kyiv.

A missile strike on an apartment block in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya killed one person and injured 29.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow's indiscriminate attacks on civilians shows Russia is not interested in peace. He accused Russia of "bestial savagery" for targeting civilians.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 83 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, most of them directed at Bakhmut, the city in the Donetsk region that has become the epicenter of Moscow's offensive in the east, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its morning bulletin on March 23.

Russians kept their pressure on other settlements in Donetsk, such as Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk, the military said, adding that "the enemy is losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons, and military equipment."

The claims could not be independently verified.

However, British military intelligence has suggested that Moscow's relentless pressure on Bakhmut, which has been mostly turned to rubble, is beginning to lose momentum in the face of Ukraine's staunch defense amid serious losses sustained by both sides.

Zelenskiy, who visited the Bakhmut area on March 22, presented decorations to Ukrainian defenders and was briefed on the operational situation on the front line, his press service said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear to be interested in immediate peace and was engaged "in a war of attrition."

In an interview with The Guardian, the NATO chief said Putin was “reaching out to authoritarian regimes like Iran or North Korea and others to try to get more weapons.”

He said Russia was boosting its military production capacity and cautioned that Ukraine's Western allies must be prepared to supply Kyiv with weapons, ammunition, and military equipment for a long period of time.

“President Putin doesn’t plan for peace. He’s planning for more war,” Stoltenberg said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa