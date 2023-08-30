News
Discovery Of Four Bodies Raises Official Death Toll To 21 In Tajikistan Flash Floods
Search and rescue teams in Tajikistan discovered the bodies of a woman and her newborn baby, along with two additional victims, on August 30, raising the official death toll from the flash floods that struck the country to 21. Intense rainfall in the Vazlob district of Dushanbe on August 27 triggered landslides and flash floods in areas surrounding the capital. Authorities have warned of the continued high risk of landslides and mudslides in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
Russia, U.S. Separately Discuss Potential Alternatives To Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia and the United States separately discussed alternatives to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which fell apart last month after Moscow backed out of the arrangement aimed at allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian exports to world markets.
Citing a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed journalists, Reuters reported on August 30 that the United States and Romania are working to increase Ukraine's grain exports by way of the Danube River as one alternative to the failed Black Sea initiative.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Washington and Bucharest were studying the possibility of "potentially trying to double" grain exports that currently go through the Danube route.
"We are looking to support alternative routes: that is most prominently the Danube route. That route...stays within NATO territorial waters. So it's one that's very attractive for us because it keeps it into a more secure corridor," the official told reporters.
The official added that a meeting will be held in the next few weeks with Romanian and Moldovan officials to discuss how to maximize the Danube route.
Even as it discusses alternatives, the United States has also been supporting Ankara’s efforts to bring Moscow back into the original grain deal, the U.S. official added.
"We're not directly involved in the negotiations, but our teams are working closely with the UN and the Turks in support of trying to see it [the original deal] restart."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on August 30 said he and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan plan to discuss a proposal by Moscow for an alternative to the Black Sea deal when they meet this week. Turkey also helped broker the original deal.
Under Moscow’s plan, Russia would send 1 million tons of grain to Turkey at a discounted rate – bolstered by financial support from Qatar -- to be processed in Turkey and sent to countries most in need.
Russia also said it would continue to view ships traveling to Ukraine in the region as potential military targets.
"We will again communicate to the Turkish side the Russian position...according to which following the completion of the [grain] deal, all ships going to Ukraine are considered to be potential carriers of military cargoes and involved in the conflict on the side of Kyiv," a Russian statement said.
Fidan in the past has said there was "no alternative" to the Black Sea grain deal.
"We know alternative routes are being sought [for grain shipments], but we see no alternative to the original initiative because they carry risks," Fidan told reporters on August 25 after meeting with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv.
Russia’s withdrawal from the grain has worried many global leaders, saying the move would increase food insecurity in most vulnerable nations -- including many in Africa -- and raise prices worldwide.
The European Commission said Russia's efforts to block the shipping of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea were creating difficulties among developing countries. Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis charged that Moscow was using "grain as a weapon."
Moscow quit the deal after accusing Western nations of blocking the exports of Russia's own grain and fertilizer products.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to Russia soon to discussed the collapsed deal with the Kremlin.
With reporting by Reuters
Lawyer For Mahsa Amini's Family Faces 'Propaganda Against The System' Trial In Tehran
The trial has begun in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court of Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht -- the famed lawyer for the family of the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death in police custody has led to months of mass protests, local media reported on August 30.
The Iranian Etemaad newspaper reported that Nikbakht was notified on August 29 in an initial hearing that he faces charges of "propaganda against the system" stemming from having spoken to local and foreign media involving the “Mahsa Amini affair in particular."
The report said Nikbakht's lawyer urged for his acquittal, saying he had "only criticized the running of the country by the authorities."
If convicted, Nikbakht faces a prison term of one to three years.
Nikbakht has a long history of representing Iranian personalities in rights-related cases, including most recently that of the acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was released from prison days after going on a hunger strike to protest “the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary and security apparatus.
Beyond the dispute over Amini's death, the lawyer's comments on a range of issues, from women's rights to motorcycle driving licenses to the treatment of Afghan migrants, have been cited as evidence of his alleged propaganda activities.
Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s mandatory head-scarf law law, died in police custody nearly one year ago.
Nikbakht was vocal in media interviews, assailing the official findings on the cause of Amini's death, which authorities blamed on health issues.
Amini’s family and supporters rejected the official explanation, saying witnesses saw her being beaten when arrested.
Amini's death prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said the unrest led to the deaths of at least 587 people, including dozens of children and other youths.
The government, fearing a flare up in protests ahead of the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16, has ramped up its crackdown against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda and AFP
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Overturns Sentence Of Man Convicted For Fighting In Ukraine War
The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has reversed a verdict handed to Askar Kubanychbek -- who was convicted of mercenary activities over his involvement in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- by a district court in Bishkek, which will now review the case. Approximately 10 Kyrgyz nationals have lost their lives fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, officials said. The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security has initiated two cases against these citizens based on the mercenaries' statute. Kyrgyz law forbids participation in an armed conflict for another country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service click here.
Iranian Activists Detained In Gilan Reportedly Being Pressured To Make Confessions
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry is reportedly pressuring 12 women's rights activists detained in Gilan Province to make confessions to build fake cases against them as officials try to silence critics ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month.
Sources close to the activists told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on August 30 that, in the two weeks since their detention on trumped-up charges, pressure on the 12 women to confess to "fabricated scenarios" to prepare the ground for "severe sentencing is glaringly evident."
One source said some of the women have faced "intense interrogation pressure and physical abuse."
The 12 activists were arrested separately on August 16 by security and intelligence forces in the northern cities of Rasht, Fuman, Anzali, and Lahijan. Among those detained were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelveh Javaheri, Zahra Dadres, Negin Rezaei, Shiva Shahsiah, and Vahehdeh Khoshsirat.
A day after their detention, the police commander of Gilan Province and the Gilan Intelligence Department accused them of "communicating with the families of protesters killed during the demonstrations and "inciting them," while also participating in "propaganda activities aimed at overthrowing" the country's leadership.
According to the sources, Sara Jahani, a pharmacist at the Burns Hospital in Rasht, was beaten by officers during her arrest due to her refusal to provide the password for her mobile phone.
Sisters Zahra and Zohreh Dadres also suffered physical abuse for the same reason, the sources said.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of protests escalating as the anniversary approaches.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
In addition, a man detained in Gilan Province at the same time, Hooman Taheri, has also been beaten multiple times while in detention, sources said.
The former student of Tehran’s Amirkabir University, was beaten "to the extent that one of his teeth was broken, his face severely swollen, and bruises and scratches are present on various parts of his body," the source said, adding that officials have prohibited Taheri from making phone calls and having visitors until the signs of the beatings have faded.
The protests in support of Amini began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head-scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Internet Posts
A court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg sentenced anti-war activist Olga Smirnova to six years in prison on August 30 on a charge of spreading fake news about the armed forces. Smirnova was also banned from administering websites for three years. Prosecutors asked for a seven-year sentence. The 54-year-old activist of the Peaceful Resistance movement was arrested in May 2022. Investigators say she placed materials about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on the Internet that contradicted official Defense Ministry statements. Smirnova pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers say they intend to appeal the decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
Belarusian Arrested For 2021 Photo With Ukrainian, Georgian Flags In Background
A court in Belarus placed a man from the northern city of Novopolotsk in administrative arrest for 15 days for taking a photo of himself while on vacation in Georgia in 2021 against the backdrop of the Georgian and Ukrainian flags. He was charged with unauthorized picketing, the Viasna human rights center reported, adding that the photo was posted on social media on August 8, 2021, but the police only noticed it this year. The man, whose identity was not revealed, admitted taking the photo but said it was not a protest gesture since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Repatriates Another 95 Women And Children From Syria
With the support of the United States, UNICEF, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Kyrgyzstan repatriated 31 women and 64 children from northeast Syria on August 30, officials said. An earlier repatriation in February brought 18 women and 41 children back. In 2021, 79 Kyrgyz children were also brought from Syria. The nation has been addressing its citizens' involvement with radical groups in the Middle Eastern country since 2013-2015, when many moved to Syrian war zones. In 2018, authorities reported that around 850 Kyrgyz citizens went to war zones in Syria, 150 of whom died. Repatriation covers only women and children, not men. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service click here.
Montenegro Refuses To Extradite Former FSB Colonel To Russia
Montenegro has rejected Russia's extradition request for Dmitry Senin, a former officer for the Federal Security Service (FSB). Senin left Russia in 2017 to evade potential arrest in connection with a case involving his friend and relative, former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko. He sought and obtained political asylum in Montenegro, citing fears of political persecution. Montenegro's decision to withhold extradition was based on Senin's alleged persecution for political reasons in Russia. Senin is currently facing trial in absentia for desertion and was internationally flagged as wanted in 2021 by Russian authorities. Senin faces up to seven years in prison in Russia if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Forest Fires Hit Russian Black Sea Resort Town
Forest fires have reached the town of Gelendzhik, one of Russia's most popular resort areas on the Black Sea, local officials said. The mayor of Gelendzhik, Aleksei Bogodistov, said in a Telegram post on August 30 that 441 people, more than 80 vehicles, and firefighting planes and helicopters had been deployed to fight the fires, which now cover 118 hectares. The fire started the night before near a safari park where animals -- including lions, tigers, and bears -- are kept. According to a park employee, the fire and smoke did not reach the animals. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Serbia Annuls Residence Permit Of Russian Anti-War Concert Organizer
Serbian authorities have canceled the residence permit of Yevgeny Irzhansky, a Russian citizen who organized concerts of anti-war bands and arts events in Serbia, the Belgrade-based expat NGO Russian Democratic Society announced on August 29, the latest in a series of harassment incidents targeting anti-war Russian expatriates.
Irzhansky has worked as an event organizer in Serbia since 2022 and recently received a Serbian residence permit, along with his wife.
On August 28, he was summoned to the Serbian Foreign Ministry and questioned by an employee about his activities as a concert organizer. The employee then left Irzhansky waiting and returned later to inform him that the residence permits had been canceled.
No reason was given for the annulment of the permits, but Irzhansky was given a paper to sign that indicated that he was a "threat to the national security of Serbia," the Russian Democratic Society told the media.
Irzhansky was given a week to leave Serbia and has been banned from entering the country for one year. He intends to appeal the decision, the Russian Democratic Society said.
Irzhansky told RFE/RL that his job, as well as his views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are most likely the reason why the authorities in Serbia canceled his residence permit.
"Most of the Russian musicians are on the black list in Russia and most of them live outside of Russia because, if they appeared there, they would probably be imprisoned for their views on the war and on Putin," he said.
"And my views on this are clear, I am against Putin's policy inside and outside of Russia."
Other Russians who have been critical of the Kremlin or its conduct of the ongoing war in Ukraine have complained of being harassed by authorities in Serbia, whose president, Aleksandar Vucic, maintains good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Natasha Tyshkevich, a former journalist for the Russian student magazine Doxa who has been publicly critical of Russian officials, accused Serbian authorities of imprisoning her for around 40 hours at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade after refusing her entry to the country. She eventually flew back to her place of residence, Malta.
In July, Serbia denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the Russian Democratic Society, the Russian expat association that has grown to include tens of thousands of members since the start of the war.
Kyrgyz Authorities Ban TikTok Citing Effects On Child Development
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture has issued a directive to block the video-sharing app TikTok inside the Central Asian nation, citing appeals from NGOs over the social media platform's effects on the mental health of children amid concerns the government is taking moves to block free speech and the flow of information.
The ministry said on August 30 that it had directed the Digital Development Ministry to implement the law, given the application is lacking in user controls for children.
"It should be noted that TikTok engages users in a virtual realm of brief clips, and subsequent to viewing these clips, teenagers attempt to replicate certain actions depicted in these clips, some of which endanger their lives," the Culture Ministry said.
TikTok did not immediately respond to the move, but previously has said it has safeguards to moderate content and protect minors.
Access to information through social media and the general media has become a hot topic in Kyrgyzstan after a series of moves by the government that many argue are aimed at stifling free speech.
Earlier this week, the Kloop Media Public Foundation, an anti-corruption investigative website that has been critical of the Central Asian nation's government, said it had been informed that a move was taken aimed at suspending its operations in Kyrgyzstan due to its coverage.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
Human Rights Watch on August 30 urged Kyrgyz authorities to retract the application for the dissolution of Kloop, saying it "continues a repressive trend against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan."
“The lawsuit against Kloop Media is the most recent in a string of attacks on freedom of media and freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan, all incompatible with the country’s international human rights obligations, as well as its status as a member of the UN Human Rights Council,” said Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“Kyrgyz authorities should immediately withdraw the lawsuit and stop harassing independent media in the country.”
The HRW statement came a day after the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) made a similar call on the government to halt the move to liquidate Kloop.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and independent press have been among the most robust in Central Asia, though the landscape has shifted due to an escalating government crackdown.
Efforts to regulate social media and bloggers persist, with some bloggers being arrested and constraints imposed on writing critical posts.
Over 20 individuals, including NGO leaders and activists, are currently facing trials on serious charges for their opposition to a contentious border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from the previous year.
The annual media-freedom rankings published by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog in July showed Kyrgyzstan falling 50 places to 122nd out of 180 countries.
- By AP
U.S. Says Smuggler With Extremism Ties Helped Uzbeks Cross Into U.S. Via Mexico
The Biden administration says it detected and stopped a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States through its southern border and that at least one member of the network had links to a foreign terrorist group. U.S. officials do not believe the Uzbek nationals who used the smuggling network had any terrorist ties or were planning a terrorist attack, said a statement from the National Security Council. The statement did not specify the foreign terrorist group, but a U.S. official told The Associated Press that it was the Islamic State. To read the original story by Associated Press, click here.
Russia Rejects Brazilian Request To Investigate Crash Of Embraer Jet Carrying Prigozhin
Russia has informed Brazil that it will not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet that killed Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin under international rules "at the moment." Brazil's aircraft investigation authority (CENIPA), in the interests of improving aviation safety, had said it would join an investigation if it were invited and the probe held under international rules. Russia is not obligated to say yes, but some former investigators said it should, as the United States and other Western governments suspect the Kremlin of being behind the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, which has a good safety record. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Remanded In Jail Over Leaked Documents
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on August 30 remanded in jail over a leaked documents case, extending his detention despite the suspension of his prison term for graft a day earlier. Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are politically motivated since being ousted from power last year. "Imran Khan's judicial remand in the Cipher case has been extended for 14 days," Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar told AFP after the hearing. On August 29, another court suspended Khan's three-year prison term for graft handed down early in August -- a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia
Russian officials on August 30 reported what they said was one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian soil since the start of the war, a sign that Kyiv, which itself came under one of the most powerful Russian drone and missile strike in months, is escalating attacks deep inside enemy territory.
Drones attacked targets in six regions well inside Russia, prompting Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to say that the August 30 attacks "will not go unpunished."
The most devastating strike was reported in the western region of Pskov, some 660 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, where suspected Ukrainian drones struck a military airfield that houses military and civilian aircraft, destroying four giant Ilyushin-76 military transport planes, regional officials and the Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov posted on Telegram a short video in which a blast can be heard and a major fire can be seen over the Khresty airfield.
The Pskov city airport has been closed for civilian flights until August 31 for damage assessment. Residents of the city reported explosions and gunfire overnight on August 31.
The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on August 30 confirmed that four transport planes have been destroyed in Pskov, without directly claiming Ukraine's responsibility for the attack.
"We confirm the destruction of four units of enemy Il-76 transport aircraft. This means that the damage inflicted does not allow the aircraft to be repaired and returned to action. They are used to transport occupying forces and their equipment. There is also information about damage to several more units," HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media.
Explosions were also reported in the Russian regions of Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan, and Moscow.
Ukrainian drones attempted an attack on a TV tower in the Bryansk region, regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said, adding that there were no victims.
Two Moscow airports -- Domodedovo and Vnukovo -- were briefly closed.
In Russia-annexed Crimea, a drone attack was carried out on Sevastopol Moscow-installed regional Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram, without giving other details.
The Russian military also said that one of its planes destroyed four Ukrainian attack vessels carrying some 50 troops in an operation on the Black Sea.
The report could not be independently verified, and Ukraine's Command of the Special Operations Forces mocked the claim in a Facebook post, calling it fake and warning that "to trust the Russians is to disrespect oneself."
In Kyiv, the Russian attack killed at least two people and wounded three others, said Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, adding that it was the most powerful on the city since spring.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the two people that were killed were security guards at an enterprise in the city's Shevchenkivskiy district.
The attack damaged several houses as well in the capital and also hit a cemetery, where it ignited a fire, authorities said.
In the northeastern region of Sumy bordering Russia, an 82-year-old woman was killed when a Russian shell struck her house in the village of Shalyhyne, the regional prosecutor's office reported on August 30.
In the Zhytomyr region, wreckage from fallen drones caused damage to railway infrastructure, regional Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said.
Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said that a total of 28 cruise missiles and 16 drones were launched by Russian forces in the latest attack on Ukraine. All cruise missiles and 15 Iranian-made drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense, Zaluzhniy wrote on Facebook.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation on the axis of the strategic southern city of Melitopol, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on August 30. It said that a total of 35 combat clashes occurred along the front line over the past 24 hours.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Finland Counted Its Bomb Shelters And Found 50,500 Of Them
Finland has finished inventorying its existing bomb shelters in a government effort prompted by neighboring Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and found it has 50,500 of them, its Interior Ministry said on August 29. Finland joined NATO in April in a historic security policy U-turn, but it has been preparing for the possibility of a conflict with Russia for decades, after fighting back an invasion attempt by the Soviet Union during World War II. The Nordic country made construction of emergency shelters mandatory under apartment blocks and office buildings as early as in the 1950s. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN's Otunbaeva Says Afghanistan Should Be Included In Global Climate Talks
A top UN official expressed concerns that Afghanistan has been excluded from global discussions on climate change, despite being among the top 10 countries worldwide facing climate-related issues.
Afghanistan has been excluded from the UN’s global climate summit talks since the Taliban takeover in 2021.
Roza Otunbaeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), highlighted the impact of climate change and drought conditions on the poverty level of the country and pointed to the importance of Taliban-driven initiatives, such as the Amu Darya River water project.
The comments came in an interview published on August 29 by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
One issue of concern, Otunbaeva said, is the massive canal project begun by the Taliban to divert water from a key river to help the farming sector of northern Afghanistan. But some Central Asian nations worry over how the project could reduce water supply to their regions.
"[Taliban rulers] are digging a hundred kilometers of the channel aiming to deliver water from Amu Darya River. They are going to farm new places and want to have independence on food security,” she noted.
“However, this is a very dangerous point for our neighborhood (Central Asian countries) because of [resulting] water issues," said Otunbaeva, who served as the interim president of Kyrgyzstan in 2010-11.
The Taliban administration has prioritized the Qosh-Tepe canal project, begun in early 2022, with the aim of allocating Amu Darya waters among the Central Asian states -- Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- a plan that originated during the Soviet era.
In November, independent Afghan climate activist Abdulhadi Achakzai attended as the only representative of his nation at the UN Conference of Parties (COP27) in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
The 2021 Global Climate Risk Index positioned Afghanistan as the sixth most vulnerable country to climate-related threats.
Afghanistan faces frequent natural disasters that are endangering life, livelihoods, homes, and infrastructure.
Hundreds of Afghans die every year in torrential rains, landslides, and floods, particularly in rural areas where poorly built homes are often at risk of collapse.
The UN has said that decades of war, environmental degradation, and climate change have made a growing number of Afghans vulnerable to natural disasters.
Video Of Jailed U.S. Citizen Paul Whelan Is 'Reassuring,' White House Says
The White House on August 29 said it was reassuring to see video footage of U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia over what the United States calls bogus espionage charges, and called on Moscow to release him immediately. Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Whelan was convicted of spying charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in a penal colony in Mordovia, a Russian region notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies. He has denied the accusations. "It was reassuring to see that he remains -- and this is to use his brother's words -- 'unbowed,'" White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Meeting Of Israeli Envoy With Romanian Ultra-Rightist Criticized
The meeting of an Israeli envoy with the leader of an extreme right-wing party in Romania has provoked fierce criticism. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar met George Simion, head of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR), on August 28, according to media reports. The Wiesenthal Center in Jerusalem wrote in a statement that two leading AUR party members had glorified "the fascist Romanian Iron Guard movement, which murdered many Jews in Romania during World War II, as national heroes.... We have been informed that both [Holocaust memorial] Yad Vashem and experts from the Foreign Ministry opposed the meeting."
Ukraine Says It Receives Bodies Of 84 Fallen Soldiers From Russian Authorities
Ukrainian authorities on August 29 said that Russia has handed over the bodies of 84 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action. Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry did not disclose where the transfer took place or if the remains of Russian service members were also repatriated. On August 4, Russian had reported an exchange of fallen soldiers, with Russia receiving the bodies of 160 soldiers and Ukraine receiving 44 bodies. Ukrainian Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko said the process of returning soldiers' remains is continuing under standards of the Geneva Conventions. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Pretrial Release For Putin Critic Igor Girkin
A Moscow court rejected a bid for the pretrial release of Igor Girkin, the former leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine and the latest one-time Kremlin favorite finding himself in peril after criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s sputtering war effort in Ukraine.
The case is being closely watched for indications of how far the Kremlin is willing to accept criticism of the war effort, which has lasted longer and been more costly and deadly than expected, with Ukraine now in the midst of a counteroffensive that is retaking ground lost early in the full-scale invasion.
Girkin (aka Strelkov) had been a key commander of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula that year.
He was also one of three men sentenced by a Dutch court to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.
However, Girkin, 52, in recent months has become a vocal critic of Russia's war effort in his military blog and is charged with inciting extremism.
He lashed out at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the ongoing invasion, accused him and Putin of "incompetence," and argued that a total mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post garnered almost 800,000 views.
Girkin was arrested in Moscow last month and on July 21 was sent to a two-month pretrial detention. He pleaded not guilty.
At his August 29 hearing, Girkin said he has no plans to flee the country, pointing to the threat of a life sentence by a Dutch court and insisting he is in poor health.
"I have no reason to hide from the court and the investigation," he told the court.
However, Judge Yulia Komleva said the earlier court ruling to hold Girkin in pretrial custody until at least September 18 would remain in place.
Girkin faces up to five years in prison should he be convicted of the charges.
While Russia has seen some anti-war sentiment, much of the harshest criticism has come from hard-liners such as Girkin, who have pushed for a more forceful military effort in Ukraine.
The court ruling comes days after the death in a suspicious plane crash of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Prigozhin, a longtime Putin association and ally, played an instrumental role in the fight against Ukrainian forces, leading his mercenary force in key battles, including the eventual drive to capture the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
However, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny, and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed. It was the most serious challenge to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin called off the mutiny after an apparent deal with Putin that was said to guaranteed his safety, but Putin nevertheless denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
The suspicious nature of the plane crash -- which also killed top Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin -- has led many people to speculate that Putin was behind the incident. The Kremlin denied any connection and an investigation into the accident is said to be ongoing.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, and Reuters
Iranian Student Group Publishes Memo Showing Official Push For Gender-Segregated Classes
A student group says officials at Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad have decided to segregate classes by gender for the upcoming school year.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran published photos on August 28 showing an internal memo approved by Abolfazl Ghaffari, the school's vice president for cultural, social, and student affairs, that outlines the implementation of the plan, which was sent to the dean of the Mathematics Department and will be issued to other department heads as well.
In the directive, Ghaffari references a decision by Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, which mandates the observance of Islamic guidelines in educational settings, endorsing the separation of male and female students in classes.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for one gender.
Despite these measures, specialized course classrooms have largely remained co-ed, primarily due to opposition from the academic community and financial constraints.
In the 1980s, Iranian universities implemented a system where classes were divided by a curtain to separate male and female students. This measure faced opposition from Ali Khamenei, who was then president and is now Iran's supreme leader.
Over the past two decades, Khamenei has consistently stressed the importance of "Islamizing universities" and has advocated against the organization of "mixed-gender recreational camps" in his addresses.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Dead After FSB Helicopter Crashes In Russia
At least three people died when a helicopter from Russia's Federal Security Service crashed on August 29 in the Chelyabinsk region in the Far East of the country. The helicopter was performing a combat task with three crew members onboard, the TASS state news agency reported. It gave no further details, but the Baza channel on the social media platform Telegram said the pilots were practicing takeoff and landing maneuvers when the accident occurred. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
CPJ Urges Kyrgyz Authorities To Withdraw Liquidation Application Against Kloop Media
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Kyrgyzstan to stop a move to liquidate the Kloop Media Public Foundation, an anti-corruption investigative website that has been critical of the Central Asian nation's government, saying it is "an outrageous and shameful" to stifle free speech and independent reporting.
Kloop said on August 28 that it had been informed that six days earlier, a move was taken aimed at suspending its operations in Kyrgyzstan due to its critical coverage of the government. Kloop’s chief editor, Anna Kapushenko, called it part of a "long chain" of actions to suppress the media.
The CPJ said it tried to contact the press secretary of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, as well as the State Committee for National Security and the Bishkek city prosecutor, to discuss the matter, but the attempts were unsuccessful.
"Kyrgyz authorities’ application to shutter Kloop is an outrageous and deeply cynical attempt to stifle some of Kyrgyzstan’s most probing investigative journalism, including investigations of alleged corruption involving leading state officials," the CPJ's program director in New York, Carlos Martinez de la Serna, said in a statement.
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website most of whose contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
Bektour Iskender, a co-founder of Kloop, told the CPJ that he believed the application for liquidation might be linked to an investigation the outlet carried out on August 22 that alleged relatives of Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security were linked to the construction on state land of a soccer academy in Kyrgyzstan linked to the renowned Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona.
Japarov has confirmed construction of the Barcelona project, asserting that it served as a social facility, and he accused Kloop of solely producing “only negative” content.
Kloop has said it will countersue the government if it does not withdraw the lawsuit to liquidate it.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia, but that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to oppose a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
The annual media-freedom rankings published by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog last month showed Kyrgyzstan falling 50 places to 122nd out of 180 countries.
In April, a court in Bishkek approved the request of the Information Ministry to shut down the operations of Radio Azattyk, RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, after the broadcaster's refusal to remove a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
After the websites were blocked, Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen, while in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
Last month, the Bishkek City Court annulled the decision to shut Azattyk's operations during an appeal hearing by the broadcaster.
Subscribe