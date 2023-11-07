News
Rights Groups Renew Call For 'Immediate' Release Of Tajik Lawyer Kholiqnazarov
A group of seven international rights organizations have called on Dushanbe for the second time since April to immediately and unconditionally release lawyer Manuchehr Kholiqnazarov, who is serving 16 years in prison for his human rights activities in Tajikistan.
"Manuchehr dedicated his life to advocating for justice for ordinary people and ensuring that every individual is treated fairly under the law...and now he needs your help," a joint video statement by the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the International Partnership for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Freedom Now, The Observatory, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, and FrontLine Defenders said.
The statement appealed for Internet users across the world to send postcards to the imprisoned lawyer with messages of support and to write the Tajik Foreign Ministry to demand Kholiqnazarov's immediate release.
Kholiqnazarov is the director of the Lawyers Association of Pamir, one of the few civil society organizations active in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region.
After mass protests erupted in the region in November 2021 following the extrajudicial killing of Khorugh district resident Gulbiddin Ziyobekov, Kholiqnazarov joined the Commission 44 organization -- in which members of law enforcement agencies and local civil society representatives joined to investigate the reasons behind the unrest.
But in May 2022, the Tajik authorities renewed their crackdown on protests in the region, leading to the arrest of Kholiqnazarov and a dozen other members of Commission 44.
In December 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced Kholiqnazarov to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of being part of a criminal organization and of participating in the activities of a banned organization engaged in extremist activities.
Kholiqnazarov pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In early April, Human Rights Watch, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Frontline Defenders, International Federation for Human Rights, and Freedom Now issued a joint statement urging Dushanbe to immediately release Kholiqnazaov.
Reporters Without Borders Calls On Pakistan Not To Expel 200 Afghan Journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged Pakistan not to deport some 200 journalists who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in 2021 during the withdrawal of U.S-led coalition forces. Pakistan last month said it would deport all undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees who didn't leave voluntarily by November 1 -- a move criticized by Western governments and international rights watchdogs. "Forcibly returning Afghan journalists who have fled to Pakistan would be a flagrant violation of international law and completely unacceptable," RSF said in a statement. "Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger."
EU, U.K. Condemn Killing Of Georgian Civilian By Russian Troops Near Breakaway South Ossetia
European diplomats on November 7 condemned the killing of a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia by Russian troops while they were trying to detain him, renewing calls for Moscow to withdraw its "illegal" presence" in the area.
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said the incident occurred on November 6 when Russian troops shot to death a 58-year-old man as he and several other villagers went to pray in a church near the village of Kirbali that Russian soldiers had barred Georgians from accessing earlier this year. Another Georgian man was detained.
"The EU strongly condemns the killing of a Georgian citizen and the detention of another one by the Russian border guards in Kirbali. We call for an immediate release," EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Russian military presence in the Georgian occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is illegal," he added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that he had no information on the incident.
Such incidents are known to regularly take place in the area.
In August 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, following a five-day Russian-Georgian war. Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move which led to all-out war with Tbilisi.
The West has called the move effectively an annexation of the two regions by Russia. Only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia as independent.
"Russia must end its continued illegal presence on Georgian soil and release all those in detention," said Mark Clayton, the ambassador to Georgia for the United Kingdom.
Tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi were heightened last month amid reports that Russia plans to establish a naval base in Abkhazia. Georgia says such a move would be a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Deputy Interior Minister Of Russia's Daghestan Reportedly Detained On Corruption Charge
Media reports in Russia on November 7 said police have detained the deputy interior minister of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Rufat Ismailov, on suspicion of corruption. The reports cited sources close to Daghestani officials as saying police searched Ismailov's home and office. Shamil Khadulayev of the Public Monitoring Commission in Daghestan said Ismailov is suspected of accepting a significant amount of money as a bribe from an unspecified person, adding that Ismailov was transferred to Moscow for interrogation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
- By Current Time
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Self-Exiled Pussy Riot Member Lyusya Shtein
A Moscow court on November 7 issued an arrest warrant for ex-Moscow municipal lawmaker Lyusya Shtein, who is also a member of the Pussy Riot protest group, on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Shtein was also added to the wanted list. The outspoken anti-war activist left Russia in April last year after her apartment door was marked with a Z-shaped sticker inscribed with the slogan "Collaborator. Do Not Sellout The Motherland," in an apparent attempt to intimidate her. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
RSF To Launch Svoboda Satellite Network For Independent Journalism In Russia
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on November 7 it is launching the Svoboda satellite network, a dedicated satellite broadcasting service aimed at providing independent news and information to Russian-speaking audiences. "Svoboda represents a significant step forward in the quest for unrestricted access to information in a region where media freedom faces numerous challenges," the NGO said in a statement. The initiative will feature news programs offering a "comprehensive and objective" view of global events and will launch "in the coming weeks," it added.
Russia Formally Withdraws From Key Post-Cold War European Armed Forces Treaty
Russia on November 7 formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty limiting key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of NATO. The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, placed verifiable limits on categories of conventional military equipment that NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy. Russia suspended participation in the treaty in 2007 and halted active participation in 2015. More than a year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin in May signed a decree denouncing the pact.
Hundreds Of Romanians, Ukrainians Await Evacuation From Gaza
Romania's and Ukraine's Foreign Ministries said 103 Romanian citizens and their family members as well as 101 Ukrainians are due to be evacuated from Gaza into Egypt on November 7. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said 51 Moldovan nationals were also among those who will evacuate. The evacuees will then be moved to Cairo, where they will travel back to their home countries by air. Some 350 Romanian citizens are reported to live in Gaza, and 260 of them have requested evacuation. Korniychuk said some 367 Ukrainians are to be repatriated through Israel. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian and Ukrainian services, click here.
Russia Says It Repelled Ukraine Drone Attack On Crimea
A Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula was repelled by Russian air defenses early on November 7, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
"Nine drones were destroyed and eight others were intercepted off the Black Sea coast of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement, while Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said five drones were shot down over the region.
Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Razvozhayev later said that falling debris from the downed drones seriously injured a man in the village of Orlivka. In the village of Andriyivka, near Sevastopol, debris that fell on the roof of a private house caused a small fire, he said.
An RFE/RL correspondent on the ground reported that blasts resembling the work of air-defense systems could be heard in the morning in the center of Sevastopol.
The Russian claims could not be independently verified, and Ukraine has not commented on the alleged attack, which was reported a day after Kyiv claimed that its forces had inflicted “significant” damage to a Russian missile carrier in Crimea two days earlier.
Ukraine's military identified the vessel as the Askold and saying it might not be repairable.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his military had hit the Askold in the Kerch shipyard in Crimea, which Russia seized and illegally annexed in 2014 but which Kyiv seeks to reclaim in battle.
The Russian military had previously reported a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea and said it had damaged an unnamed Russian ship.
Britain's Defense Ministry said on November 7 that the "almost certain" Ukrainian strike on the Askold proved Kyiv's "capability to hit Crimean shipbuilding infrastructure" and "will likely cause Russia to consider relocating farther from the front line, delaying the delivery of new vessels."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 78 close-quarters battles over the past 24 hours along the front line, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report early on November 6.
The focal point of the conflict remained the industrial city of Avdiyivka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russian troops continue to attempt to surround.
Ukrainian forces fended off 20 Russian assaults on Avdiyivka over the past day, the military said.
Russian forces have been repeatedly trying to capture Adviyivka for the past several weeks in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
Heavy fighting was also under way in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where Ukrainian troops have been mounting a months-long counteroffensive, the military said.
EU Special Envoy Arrives In Kosovo To Discuss Relations With Ethnic Serbs, Serbia
The European Union's special envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajcak, has arrived in Pristina for a two-day visit to meet with Kosovar leaders to discuss the draft statute of the association of Serb majority municipalities and other issues. Lajcak will meet with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, First Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, as well as opposition representatives in Kosovo. Talks to normalize relations between the two bitter Balkan rivals have so far faced numerous roadblocks, with tensions continuing to rise. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Says 'Irresponsible' To Talk About Elections During Wartime
KYIV - - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said it is "irresponsible" to speak about holding national elections under wartime conditions, strongly hinting at a potential delay to a vote that normally would be in March 2024.
"We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner," he said in his nightly video address on November 6.
"We need to recognize this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend.... I believe elections are not appropriate at this time."
He added that "we all see how people demand to direct budget resources not to pavement and street repairs, but to help defense. That's the way it should be."
On November 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Zelenskiy was considering the "pros and cons" of holding a presidential election next spring, adding that such an event during the war would create "unprecedented" challenges.
"I think there's no other country in the world that would even consider holding elections against the background of such a large-scale invasion," Kuleba told a news conference at the time.
"But, we are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering, and weighing different pros and cons," Kuleba added.
Under the martial law declared following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, elections are prohibited in the country. Martial law must be extended every 90 days.
Some in the West have urged Ukraine to hold the elections as a signal of Kyiv’s commitment to democratic rule.
In late August, Zelenskiy said the 2024 elections could take place -- even under wartime conditions -- if Westerns allies provided financial assistance and the country's lawmakers approved.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Chief Says Aide Killed In Explosion During Birthday Celebration
Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said his “assistant and close friend” Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, 39, was killed when an explosive device ignited in what was thought to be a birthday gift. Zaluzhniy’s Telegram statement on November 6 didn't provide details, but he said Chastyakov is survived by his wife and four children. Zaluzhniy said Chastyakov has been a reliable aide for him since the beginning of the Russian invasion of February 2022. The incident occurred in Chaykiy village in the Kyiv region. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko later called the incident an accident, saying Chastyakov had been showing a gift -- a box of Western-manufactured grenades – to his son when a grenade exploded. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Three Iranians Detained After Allegedly Assaulting Hijab Adviser In Tehran Subway
Three people have been detained following an altercation at a Tehran subway station that erupted over the enforcement of Iran's mandatory hijab law, a sign of the deep discontent among many Iranians over the rule.
Tehran's subway police reported on November 5 that the incident occurred when a woman tasked with advising on the hijab rules was allegedly assaulted after talking to a passenger about the compulsory head-scarf regulations.
Police chief Abbas Karami Rad confirmed that three suspects allegedly involved in the incident were arrested and transferred to a police station in northern Tehran.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Disdain for the rule turned to widespread anger after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran while she was in custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Her death spawned the "Women, life, freedom" protests across the country involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the law, although many of those who initiated them have been jailed by the state or forced to leave the country for their safety.
Authorities have been even further on edge after 17-year-old Armita Garavand died last month after a confrontation with morality police in the same Tehran subway system.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
Still, Iranian law enforcement, the judiciary, and government-aligned media have expressed unequivocal support for the morality police, underscoring their commitment to punishing those who resist the hijab mandate.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is now seen as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Last month, Amini and the "Women, life, freedom" movement were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award. That followed the awarding of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to jailed activist Narges Mohammadi, who has fought for women's rights for decades.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Troops Shoot Georgian Dead Near Boundary With Breakaway Region
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said on November 6 that Russian troops shot to death a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia while trying to detain him. According to the SUS, Russian forces detained another Georgian man near the village of Kirbali. The EU Monitoring Mission In Georgia later confirmed the killing. Such incidents regularly take place in the area. Russia has kept thousands of its troops in South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, after Moscow recognized the two regions as independent states following a five-day war with Georgia in August 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Ukraine Expects 'Positive' EU Report On Membership Bid This Week
A senior Ukrainian official on November 6 said Kyiv expected the EU to provide a "positive" appraisal of its progress toward membership in a report this week and that it had carried out all the necessary reforms. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna spoke to Reuters as the EU Commission prepares to publish a report on November 8 that Kyiv hopes will recommend bloc members decide in December to open formal accession talks. "I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.
Ukraine Says Ready For 'Constructive Dialogue' After Polish Truckers Block Border
KYIV -- A top Ukrainian government official has said Kyiv is "ready for a constructive dialogue" to resolve a dispute that has led to Polish truckers blocking border crossings between the two countries over claims of unfair competition.
Polish "carriers have started blocking three key cargo border-crossing points between [Ukraine and Poland],” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on social media on November 6.
He said his ministry was cooperating with the European Commission and the government of Poland "to resolve the situation."
"Our official position is that blocking the border harms the interests and economies of both countries," he said.
He added that the action damaged the process of exporting Ukrainian agricultural products, but "at the same time, we are ready for a constructive dialogue that will consider the interests of the carriers of both countries."
The comments came as Polish truckers blocked three border crossings with Ukraine over what they call unfair foreign competition after the European Union loosened rules pertaining to international transport for Ukrainian carriers.
The EU waived a permit system for Ukrainian cargo transporters looking to enter the bloc to aid Kyiv following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Polish truckers contend the EU action is creating long lines at the border and costing them business and are demanding the reimposition of limits on the number of Ukrainian-licensed trucks entering the country.
The truckers also are seeking a ban on transport companies from outside the EU.
"We are protesting because of the disruptions in road transport to Polish carriers...caused by the uncontrolled inflow of Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian companies," Karol Rychlik, a transport company owner and head of a trucker association, was quoted by Reuters as saying at a border crossing near Dorohusk.
Despite the action at the border sites, protest organizers said they will allow humanitarian and military cargo, buses, and private vehicles to pass through to Ukraine.
The Polish government did not immediately comment on Kubrakov's remarks.
Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's most strident backers in its battle against Russia's full-scale invasion.
However, tensions rose after Ukrainian agricultural exports -- mainly blocked at traditional Crimean export routes because of the war -- were forced to move through Ukraine's EU neighbors, flooding those markets and driving down prices to the detriment of local farmers.
Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia decided to extend an EU ban introduced to protect farmers from the surge in grain and food imports from Ukraine.
Still, leaders of Poland and Ukraine have sought to ease tensions.
The two countries in early October said they had agreed to speed the transit of Ukrainian cereal products through Poland en route to third countries, despite opposition from Polish right-wing parties seeking a tougher line against Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Slovak PM: No Obstacles To Private Weapons Exports To Ukraine
Slovakia's new prime minister, Robert Fico, who has pledged to halt the country's military aid for neighboring Ukraine, on November 6 said he had no intention of preventing private defense companies' exports. NATO member Slovakia is home to makers of artillery ammunition as well as heavy military vehicles such as howitzers, some of which have been shipped to Ukraine. Fico ran a campaign ahead of a September 30 election, which his party won, criticizing Western support for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and U.S. foreign policy.
Blinken Says Convinced Of Sweden's NATO Membership Progress After Ankara Visit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 6 said he was convinced that there would be progress on Sweden's NATO membership bid after talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted the bill ratifying Sweden's membership of the NATO military alliance to parliament on November 6 after delaying the step for months. The bill must be approved by parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee before a vote by the full general assembly. "I'm convinced that we'll see forward movement on that," Blinken told reporters at the airport before leaving Ankara.
Kadyrov Says Group Of Former Wagner Mercenaries Training With His Forces
The authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Telegram on November 6 that former Wagner Group mercenaries were training in Chechnya with his forces. He did not say how many ex-Wagner fighters were involved in the drills. Wagner played a key role in several of the toughest battles in Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In August, Wagner's founder and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash. In June, Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials in what was one of the biggest threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his 23 years in power.
Imprisoned Belarusian Nobel Laureate Byalyatski Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Belarusian rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for alleged wrongdoings while in custody, the activist's wife, Natallya Pinchuk, said at the World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg on November 6. The 61-year-old human rights advocate from Belarus, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, is serving a 10-year sentence that he was handed in March on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling. Byalyatski and his supporters have denied the charges, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Teacher's Case Sent To Court As Officials Ramp Up Pressure On Educators
Iranian authorities have referred the case of Masud Zeynalzadeh, who was arrested at the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, to Tehran's Revolutionary Court in an escalation of their campaign against members of the teachers' union.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said on November 5 that Zeynalzadeh's file had been expedited to the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zeynalzadeh has been in custody since October 29 following his participation in funeral services for Garavand, who died last month just weeks after an alleged altercation with the morality police enforcing the hijab requirement.
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office swiftly formulated charges against Zeynalzadeh, issuing an indictment within a week of his arrest.
In a related development, Ahmad Alizadeh, a lecturer at Tehran University-College of Fine Arts, was sent to Ilam's penitentiary on November 5 to serve a sentence of six years and one day. Alizadeh's was arrested during the nationwide "Women, life, freedom" demonstrations in Abadan in October 2022. He had been temporarily released on bail.
Ilham's Revolutionary Court had previously found Alizadeh guilty of forming a group to undermine national security and sentenced him to imprisonment, along with additional penalties including forced retirement and a prohibition on Internet use.
At the same time, Mohammad Habibi, a prominent figure and spokesman for the Tehran Teachers' Association, faces new legal challenges after he was summoned once again to the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
A wave of repression has seen numerous teachers arrested, summoned for questioning, and imprisoned for their involvement in union activities and protests over the past year.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly added life to the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungarian Museum Director Fired For Allowing Minors Into Exhibition With LGBT Content
Hungarian Minister for Culture and Innovation Janos Csak has sacked the head of the National Museum for allowing under-18s into a World Press photo exhibition on its premises that displayed LGBT content. Csak said in a statement that Laszlo Simon failed to observe the museum's legal obligations -- an apparent reference to legislation introduced by populist premier Viktor Orban's right-wing government that prohibits "popularizing" homosexuality among minors. Simon has rejected the accusation, arguing that the museum could not violate privacy laws by requiring ID checks of visitors, but it had posted a warning on the institution's website warning under-18s not to visit the exhibition. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
St. Petersburg Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Suspected Abduction Of Chechen Woman
Prosecutors in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have launched a probe into the suspected abduction of a woman from the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, the North Caucasus SOS (SK SOS) human rights group said on November 6.
According to the rights watchdog, Seda Suleimanova's boyfriend, Sergei Kudryavtsev, was summoned by investigators in St. Petersburg on November 2, where he gave information regarding his girlfriend's situation.
The probe was launched after Kudryavtsev turned to Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova asking for her help. Moskalkova then asked the Prosecutor-General's Office to get involved in the case, after which the investigation was started.
In August, Kudryavtsev told SK SOS that four men, two of whom introduced themselves as police officers and two others were from Chechnya, visited his apartment in St. Petersburg where he stayed with Suleimanova and took them to a police station, where Suleimanova was informed that she is suspected of stealing jewelry, a charge she rejected.
Kudryavtsev said police officers took Suleimanova to the airport to take her to Chechnya, where she may face an "honor killing."
Chechen officials later confirmed that Suleimanova is in Chechnya, adding that she is "safe," while rights defenders are concerned over her situation.
In October last year, Suleimanova turned to the SK SOS for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detention and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
Imprisoned Bashkir Activist Transferred To Notorious 'Special Regime' Prison In Siberia
The imprisoned opposition activist from Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, Airat Dilmukhametov, has been transferred to a notorious "special regime" prison, the harshest type of penitentiary in the country, his relatives told RFE/RL on November 5 after weeks of having no contact with him.
The Minusinsk prison, in the town of the same name in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk Krai, was built in 1810 and many historic Russian figures were incarcerated within its walls. In Soviet times, more than 4,000 people were executed there. In his literary investigation, The Gulag Archipelago, Soviet dissident writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn described the facility as "the most terrifying detention center of the Stalin era."
Dilmukhametov was arrested in 2019 and in August 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison on extremism charges.
In August this year, a court ruled that he must be transferred to a "special regime" prison for "systemic violations of the penitentiary’s internal order."
Dilmukhametov was convicted of issuing public calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity.
The charge stemmed from a video statement he made in 2018 urging the creation of a "real" federation in Russia with more autonomous rights given to ethnic republics and regions.
Dilmukhametov was also found guilty of making public calls for extremism and supporting terrorism.
Those charges are linked to his criticism of regional authorities for incarcerating several Bashkirs on charges of belonging to a banned Islamic group and his public statements about a conflict between local residents and workers from Chechnya in the village of Temas.
Dilmukhametov has maintained his innocence.
Russian rights groups have recognized Dilmukhametov as a prisoner of conscience and said he has been under pressure while in custody, frequently being kept in punitive solitary confinement on ungrounded accusations.
Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Launches Hunger Strike Over Lack Of Medical Care
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has launched a hunger strike to protest against a lack of medical attention after prison officials twice blocked her access to urgently needed hospital care because she will not wear a head scarf.
A statement issued by her family on Instagram on November 6 said that, according to the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison, Mohammadi "has been in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care, it’s been a week now that they are refusing to give her the medical aid she needs.
"Narges went on a hunger strike today in protesting two things: The Islamic republic's policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick inmates, resulting in the loss of the health and lives of individuals. The policy of 'death' or 'mandatory hijab' for Iranian women," it said.
"The Islamic republic is responsible for anything that happens to our beloved Narges," it added.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, life, freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee on November 6 said it was "deeply concerned" about Mohammad's health.
"The requirement that female inmates must wear a hijab in order to be hospitalized is inhumane and morally unacceptable," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said.
"Narges Mohammadi's initiation of a hunger strike demonstrates the seriousness of the situation. The Norwegian Nobel Committee urges the Iranian authorities to provide Narges Mohammadi, and other female inmates, with whatever medical assistance they may need," Reiss-Andersen added.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said last week that the Nobel award has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, life, freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting that it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
