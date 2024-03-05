The Supreme Court of Tajikistan informed RFE/RL on March 5 that it sentenced last week former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda to 19 years in prison on a charge of kidnapping and murdering a university teacher. The court added that Yusufzoda's co-defendant and relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, was handed a 12-year prison term on February 28 for assisting Yusufzoda in the abduction and for helping throw Ismoiljon Rahmonov, whose hands were bound, into a river last summer. Investigators say Yusufzoda's actions were motivated by jealousy as he suspected Rahmonov had an affair with his wife. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Tajik Ex-Police Officer Gets 19 Years In Prison For Kidnap And Murder
