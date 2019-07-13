Taliban Attacks Hotel In Northwestern Afghanistan, Killing Police Officers

Taliban militants have attacked a hotel in northwestern Afghanistan, killing at least three police officers.



Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said three suicide bombers stormed a hotel in Qal-e Naw, the provincial capital of Badghis Province, around 12:30 p.m. on July 13.



He said the attackers shot at guests.



Rahimi said two of the attackers were killed in clashes with security forces.



Eyewitnesses told RFE/RL that the clashes were ongoing. The area had been cordoned off by security forces.



Taliban spokesman Mohammad Yusef Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the incident and said suicide bombers had stormed the hotel.

With reporting by Tolo News and AFP