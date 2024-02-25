Taliban Releases 84-Year-Old Austrian Man Detained In Afghanistan Last Year

Women have borne the brunt of the Taliban's repressive laws in Afghanistan, where the extremist group has imposed constraints on their appearances, freedom of movement, and right to work and study.

But women who are unmarried or do not have a "mahram," or male guardian, face even tougher restrictions and have been cut off from access to health care, banned from traveling long distances, and pressured to quit their jobs.



The Taliban's mahram rules prohibit women from leaving their home without a male chaperone, often a husband or a close relative such as a father, brother, or uncle.



Single and unaccompanied women, including an estimated 2 million widows, say they are essentially prisoners in their homes and unable to carry out the even the most basic of tasks.



Among them is Nadia, a divorced woman from the northern province of Kunduz. The mother of four has no surviving male relatives.



"These restrictions are stifling for women who now cannot do the simple things independently," Nadia told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.



The 35-year-old said women also need to have a male escort to visit a doctor, go to government offices, or even rent a house.



She said she had to pay a man to be her chaperone in order to meet a realtor and sign a rental agreement.

Nadia also paid a man in her neighborhood around 1,000 afghanis, or $15, to accompany her to the local passport office. But the Taliban refused her passport application and ordered her to return with her father, who died years ago.



"Even visiting the doctor is becoming impossible," she said. "We can only plead [with the Taliban] or pray. All doors are closed to us."



Mahram Crackdown



Women who violate the Taliban's mahram requirements have been detained or arrested and are often released only after signing a pledge that they will not break the rules again in the future.



In its latest report, the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Taliban's notorious religious police was enforcing the rules by carrying out inspections in public spaces, offices, and education facilities as well as setting up checkpoints in cities.



Released on January 22, the report said three female health-care workers were detained in October because they were traveling to work without a mahram.

In December, women without male chaperones were stopped from accessing health-care facilities in the southeastern province of Paktia, the report said.



And in the southern province of Kandahar, the Taliban visited a bus terminal and checked if women were traveling with a male relative, the report said.



In late 2021, the Taliban said women seeking to travel more than 72 kilometers should not be offered transport unless they were accompanied by a close male relative.



In another incident, the Taliban advised a woman to get married if she wanted to keep her job at a health-care facility, saying it was inappropriate for a single woman to work, the report said.



In a report issued on January 18, the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) said the Taliban's restrictions on single and unaccompanied women has ensured that female-led households receive less income and food.



"Their share of employment has nearly halved, decreasing from 11 percent in 2022 to 6 percent" in 2023, the report said.

The report noted that female-headed households typically care for more children and get paid less for their work and consume lower quantities of food.



"Female-headed households have greater needs for humanitarian assistance and yet report more restrictions to accessing such assistance," the report said.



"Unaccompanied access by women to public places such as health facilities, water points, and markets has declined in the past two years," the report added.



'Deeply Insulting'



Parisa, an unmarried woman, takes care of her elderly parents in the northeastern province of Takhar.



With her father bedridden and her two brothers working in neighboring Iran, she has been forced to take care of the family's needs.



But she said she has been repeatedly harassed by the Taliban while trying to buy groceries in the local market, located some 10 kilometers away from her house.

"What can women do when men in their families are forced to leave the country for work?" she told Radio Azadi, giving only her first name for security reasons.



"I have no choice but to look after my family's basic needs. The Taliban's attitude is deeply insulting and extremely aggressive."



Parisa said she has pleaded with local Taliban leaders to relax the mahram requirements. But she said her efforts have been in vain.



"They start abusing and threatening us whenever we try to tell them that we have to leave our houses to meet our basic needs," she said.



Parasto, a resident of Kabul, said the Taliban's restrictions are preventing single women from seeking the limited health care that is available.



"The doctors in the hospitals and clinics are reluctant to see unaccompanied women," she told Radio Azadi.



Parasto said the Taliban's mounting restrictions on women, especially those who are unmarried or do not have a male guardian, have made life unbearable.



"Single women are trying to survive without rights and opportunities," she said.

Written by Abubakar Siddique in Prague based on reporting by Naqiba Barakzai, Abida Spozhmai, and Khujasta Kabiri of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi