Taliban Seize District Headquarters In Northwestern Afghanistan

An Afghan official says the Taliban have seized control of a district headquarters in northwestern Afghanistan.

Abdul Karim Youresh, spokesman for the police chief of Faryab Province, said the militants seized the government headquarters in Kohistan district, including the police headquarters.

Youresh said the militants launched an attack late on July 22 and overran the district several hours later.

He said two police officers were killed in the clashes.

The Taliban said in a statement that they had captured the center of the district.

Youresh said security forces and police were fighting the militants in eight districts in the province, located on the border with Turkmenistan.

Faryab, a multiethnic province, has been the scene of repeated clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters seeking to expand their reach in the area.

Based on reporting by Tolo News and Pajhwok