Taliban Suicide Bombing Leaves Four Afghan Troops Dead

KABUL -- At least four members of Afghan security forces have been killed in a suicide bombing at the front gate of a military base on the outskirts of Kabul, an official says.

The September 12 bombing in Chahar Asyab district was claimed by the Taliban.



At least three other people were wounded in the attack that targeted an Afghan special forces base, Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said.



A reporter for local TV news channel ToloNews said that a number of gunmen attacked the base and fighting was ongoing.



However, Ahmadzai denied the involvement of any assailants following the blast.



The attack is the latest since President Donald Trump last week called off U.S.-Taliban talks aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

With reporting by dpa, AP, and TOLOnews