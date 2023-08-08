Afghanistan
- By dpa
Taliban Increasingly Influencing UN-Managed Aid Programs, U.S. Report Finds
The Taliban is increasing its influence over aid organizations working in Afghanistan, including programs managed by the United Nations, a U.S. government report warned. "According to multiple UN officials across different agencies, the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming," said a quarterly report made public on August 8 by the U.S. Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. Increasing influence over aid programs is "one facet of an intensive strategy to consolidate power," the report said, adding that any form of humanitarian help is vulnerable to manipulation by the hard-line Islamist rulers.
Charity Concerned Over Decreasing Funds To Alleviate Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis
A leading international humanitarian organization has expressed concern over decreasing funding for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where almost three-quarters of the country's population is in need of assistance.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S. nongovernmental organization, said in a statement on August 7 that almost 30 million Afghans “remain in dire need of assistance” as funding shortfalls jeopardize the humanitarian response in the country of more than 40 million.
“Nearly the entire population lives in poverty,” said Salma Ben Aissa, IRC Afghanistan director, adding that two years after the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, “the Afghan economy remains cut off from international systems and 28.8 million people require humanitarian assistance.”
Aissa said that almost 80 percent of those in need are women and girls who have been deprived of education and work by the Taliban’s hard-line Islamist government.
Afghanistan, one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, lost development assistance and financial support from Western donors after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
The Taliban’s unrecognized government was slapped with sanctions as it faced international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses.
The fledgling Afghan economy rapidly collapsed, which prompted previously self-sufficient Afghans to rely on humanitarian aid.
The IRC said that humanitarian operations averted famines during the past two winters while increased aid reduced the number of Afghans threatened by famine from 6 million to 3 million.
“The IRC is growing deeply fearful for the future of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan in the face of continued funding shortfalls,” Aissa said.
The organization says that only 23 percent of this year’s $4.6 billion proposed funding has been covered. In comparison, 40 percent of the previous plan was funded by the same time last year.
IRC called on donors to “commit to supporting the humanitarian response in a long-term and flexible manner” to ensure that the most vulnerable Afghans can receive aid.
“Without this commitment, millions will continue to face hunger and an uncertain future,” Aissa said.
Key Pakistani-Afghan Border Crossing Closed After Dispute
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed on August 5 after a verbal confrontation between Pakistani and Taliban border forces at Torkham. Pakistani official Irshad Mohmand told RFE/RL that Pakistani border guards had stopped a number of Afghan children carrying goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan, a move that angered Taliban fighters. Taliban officials in Afghanistan did not immediately comment on the border incident, and it wasn't clear how long the closure would last. Tensions have been high at the Torkham border crossing following several incidents between Pakistani and Taliban personnel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Shuts Down Offices Of Prominent Iranian Charity Amid Tensions With Tehran
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban has closed many of the Afghan offices of the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, a prominent charity linked closely with the Iranian government, according to Iranian media reports.
Iran’s Jamaran news website said the charity’s offices in the cities of Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-e Sharif have been shut down and sealed by Taliban fighters in recent weeks.
The website -- which is close to the family of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic -- added that the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee was not given prior notice or offered any reasons for the closures.
Only the charity’s office in the Afghan city of Zaranj, near the Iranian border, is still believed to be operating. Both the charity and the Taliban have yet to comment on the reported shutdowns.
The charity, whose head is chosen by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has a long history of operations in Afghanistan and was registered with the Taliban’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.
Why It's Important: Iran has been suspected of using the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee and other state-backed charities to promote its conservative brand of Shi’a Islam around the world.
The charities spread anti-Western propaganda and are seen to be tied to Tehran's long-standing effort to export the Islamic Revolution. Many of the charities build schools and mosques and help the poor.
An extremist Sunni militant group, the Taliban has imposed increasing restrictions on Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority, which makes up around 15 percent of the population. The Taliban has prevented Afghan Shi’a from marking important religious holidays and banned the teaching of Shi'a jurisprudence in universities in Afghanistan.
The closure of the offices of the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee is likely an attempt by the Taliban to curb Iran’s influence in Afghanistan. It also comes amid tensions between the Taliban and Iran over cross-border water resources. Following deadly border clashes in May, the Taliban and Tehran have traded threats and accusations.
What's Next: With tensions still high between the sides, the Taliban and Iran are likely to engage in tit-for-tat moves.
In recent months, the authorities in Iran have intensified the deportation of Afghan refugees and migrants and imposed more restrictions on Afghan nationals living in the Islamic republic.
In retaliation, the Taliban could target more Iranian organizations and activities in Afghanistan.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has shut down three local media outlets -- Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television, Radio Nan, and Radio Jawanan -- in the eastern province of Nangarhar.
Taliban fighters stormed the studios of Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television on July 31 after the media outlet provided journalism training for young Afghans, including girls, according to an employee who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The employee said Taliban fighters beat the reporters and sealed the studios of the station.
Why It's Important: Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has waged a brutal crackdown on independent reporters and media outlets.
The militants have beaten and jailed reporters and forcibly closed down scores of radio and TV stations as well as newspapers. In its attempts to crush dissent, the Taliban has also targeted human rights defenders, women activists, and intellectuals.
Cases of arbitrary arrests and detention, threats, and intimidation of journalists have sharply increased during the past year.
The Taliban has also severely restricted female education and banned co-education.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Frud Bezhan
Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum Opens In Astana
Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangharin opened the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum on August 3, stressing what he called the "importance" of economic ties between the two countries even though Astana considers the Taliban militants running Kabul to be "terrorists."
"I would like to reiterate again that Kazakhstan wants Afghanistan to develop further as an independent, neutral, integral, peaceful, democratic, and flourishing nation. We are interested in preservation of the trade, economic, transportation, logistic, as well as energy cooperation established with Afghanistan," Zhumangharin said.
In all, more than 200 representatives from Afghanistan have arrived in the Kazakh capital for the three-day forum. Kazakh authorities said the majority of those in attendance are businesspeople.
Earlier this week, Deputy Foreign Minister Qanat Tumysh said the forum will not affect Kazakhstan's official stance on the Taliban.
The Taliban is officially considered in Kazakhstan a terrorist organization, though Astana maintains official contact with Afghanistan’s Taliban-imposed government.
Tumysh emphasized at the time that none of the 150 Afghan officials and businesspeople expected at the forum were under international sanctions.
On the eve of the forum, Zhumangharin held talks with Taliban Industry and Trade Minister Nuriddin Azizi, who arrived to Astana the same day.
Zhumangharin noted at the talks that during the visit of a Kazakh government delegation to Kabul in April, the sides agreed to raise the bilateral trade volume from $1 billion to $3 billion.
He added that Kazakhstan's imports to Afghanistan were rapidly diversifying, stressing that Astana plans to deliver to Afghanistan goods, oil, chemical substances, metals, and machine-building items worth $500,000 in the near future.
The forum runs until August 5.
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum Will Not Affect Kazakhstan's Position On Taliban, Official Says
Deputy Foreign Minister Qanat Tumysh, told reporters on July 31 that the Kazakh-Afghan business forum scheduled to be held in Astana on August 3-5 will not affect Kazakhstan's official stance on the Taliban. The Taliban is officially considered in Kazakhstan to be a terrorist organization, though Astana maintains official contact with Afghanistan's Taliban-imposed government. Tumysh said none of the 150 Afghan officials and businesspeople expected at the forum were under international sanctions. Tumysh also noted that U.S. officials have held talks in Doha with Afghan Taliban representatives, including on July 31. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Delegation Presses Taliban On Human Rights At Doha Meeting
U.S. officials has urged the Taliban to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls, during talks in Doha, Qatar, the State Department said on July 31.
The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, along with Rina Amiri, the special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, and the chief of the Doha-based U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, Karen Decker, led the U.S. delegation to talks held on July 30-31 with Taliban representatives and other Afghan government officials.
“U.S. officials identified areas for confidence building in support of the Afghan people,” the State Department said in a statement.
At the same time the delegation expressed “deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue to support aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance consistent with humanitarian principles.”
WATCH: Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on July 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons. The women say the shutdown would leave their families with no income.
U.S. officials also expressed grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice, while backing the Afghan people’s demands for their rights to be respected and for their voices to shape the future of the country, the statement said.
They also pressed for the immediate and unconditional release of detained U.S. citizens, noting that these detentions were a significant obstacle to positive engagement.
The Taliban seized power in August 2021, bringing back the hard-line movement nearly 20 years after it was toppled by the U.S. invasion following the attacks of September 11, 2001. The international community has not recognized the Taliban-led government and has limited engagement with its leaders.
A major impediment has been the rights of women and girls, which Taliban leaders have severely restricted, particularly in the areas of education and employment, despite initial pledges to protect them.
The U.S. officials met representatives of the Afghan Central Bank and Afghan Ministry of Finance in Doha to discuss the state of the Afghan economy and the challenges that the banking sector faces.
The U.S. officials noted recent data indicating declining inflation and growth in trade in 2023 and voiced openness to a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues. They also noted the Taliban’s continuing commitment to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten the United States and its allies.
The State Department said the American delegation acknowledged that there has been a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians and that there have been reports indicating that the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy cultivation resulted in a significant decrease in cultivation during the most recent growing season.
The U.S. officials, however, registered serious concerns regarding the continuing trafficking and sale of processed opiates and synthetic drugs, even as they voiced openness to continue dialogue on counter-narcotics.
With reporting by Reuters
As Taliban Attempts To Exert Greater Control Over Aid, Afghans Worry Over Declining Assistance
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are seeking to exercise greater control over international assistance operations by imposing bans and restrictions on aid groups even as the country suffers from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
In a new report, the research group Afghanistan Analysts Network looked into why the Taliban has imposed restrictions on aid groups and the hard-line government’s attitude towards aid operations and the aid workers implementing them.
Over the past year, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working for international nongovernmental organizations and most aid groups. It also has ordered all internationally funded education projects to be handed over to its Education Ministry.
Earlier this month, the militant rulers also suspended all Swedish-funded aid projects in what the group said was its response to the burning of the Islamic holy book, the Koran, in Stockholm.
“The Taliban’s increasingly restrictive stance suggests the environment will not become easier any time soon,” the report, released on July 30, concludes.
Written by Sabawoon Samim and Ashley Jackson, the report recommends that aid groups interested in continuing their work in Afghanistan should consider "investing in improving relations with the Taliban and trying to change the authorities’ perceptions of aid actors," adding this should be "an urgent priority.”
According to the United Nations, Afghanistan is one of the worst humanitarian crises globally. More than 29 million Afghans, or over two-thirds of the country’s estimated 40 million people, need humanitarian assistance.
A rapid economic collapse after the pullout of international troops in August 2021, environmental disasters, and the gradual loss of international humanitarian aid has pushed millions toward starvation.
"We are hungry, and we are worried. If aid does not reach us, we will all be dead,” said Hussain, whose family of seven survived because of the two bags of flour an international NGO gave him last month.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination against ethnic minorities.
International concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses, have further suppressed aid flows.
"I have been sitting here for 10 days and no work,” says Khurd Agha.
“I can only buy bread for my family when I have some money,” the father of seven told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
The Taliban has been at loggerheads with international aid groups for months. In December, the group banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs, leading major organizations to halt or reduce their operations, including emergency food distribution, health-care services, and education. In April, the ban was expanded to include the UN.
Later that month, international donors and aid agencies suspended their operations in three Afghan provinces after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution.
In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors.
Abdul Fattah Javad, an Afghan aid worker, says he is deeply anxious in Kabul. His country cannot freely trade because of sanctions on the Taliban's unrecognized government, while moves hindering access to aid bite even further.
"The reduction of international aid would have a regrettable effect on the lives of Afghans,” he told Radio Azadi.
U.S. Officials To Hold Direct Talks With Afghan Taliban Representatives In Doha
United States officials will hold rare direct talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha to discuss economic issues, security, and women’s rights, the U.S. State Department said.
Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights will meet a Taliban delegation led by the militant group's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a two-day meeting that is expected to begin on July 30.
“Priority issues will include humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking,” the State Department said in a statement earlier this week.
Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told RFE/RL that the issue of Afghanistan central bank funds frozen in the United States will also be on the agenda of the meeting.
The funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in August 2021, after the hard-line Taliban group returned to power in Afghanistan as the last foreign forces withdrew following two decades of war.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination of ethnic minorities.
Ahead of the talks in Doha, the State Department pointed out that the upcoming meeting “does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States.”
The meeting doesn’t mean “any kind of indication of recognition or any kind of indication of normalization or legitimacy of the Taliban,” a deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said.
Patel reiterated Washington’s concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses.
The Taliban-led government has banned women from attending universities, and prohibited girls from getting education beyond primary schools. Women have also been excluded from many workplaces.
In December, it banned women from working for nongovernmental organizations, including international aid agencies.
Most recently, the Taliban ordered the closure of beauty salons in a move that will lead to the loss of an estimated 60,000 jobs.
West and Amiri will arrive in Doha from Kazakhstan after meeting officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan and other regional issues.
With reporting by Reuters
The Azadi Briefing: Fear, Disillusionment Undermine Taliban's Efforts To Woo Exiled Former Afghan Officials
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban created a special commission last year to help convince exiled former officials from the deposed Western-backed Afghan government to return to their homeland.
A spokesman for the commission this month claimed that more than 600 political figures, ex-officials, and other prominent Afghans who were promised amnesty had returned to Afghanistan since March 2022.
But dozens of returnees told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that they left Afghanistan again over their disillusionment with the Taliban and fears for their safety.
Janat Fahim Chakari, the head of the private Karwan University in Kabul, said he left the country after receiving "many threats." "Unfortunately, we were not treated well" by the Taliban, he said.
Meanwhile, Lal Mohammad Gharibzadeh, a local anti-Taliban leader in northern Afghanistan who had returned to the country, was killed by unidentified gunmen last month. Gharibzadeh's relatives, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, suspect that he was targeted by the Taliban.
Why It's Important: The Taliban appears to be using the return of former Afghan officials for propaganda purposes. Many of the homecomings have been heavily publicized, with Taliban officials meeting the returnees at the airport and taking photos with them.
Observers have said the militant group wants to boost its internal legitimacy and show that it is inclusive.
Yet, the extremist group has monopolized power, sidelining many ethnic and political groups as well as women since forcibly seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban's theocratic government remains unrecognized and appears to have little support among Afghans.
The Taliban has shown no signs that it is willing to form an inclusive government or accept any political opposition to its rule.
What's Next: More prominent Afghans who have returned to their homeland are likely to leave the country again amid concerns over their safety and mounting Taliban repression.
Zarifa Ghafari, a former mayor, is the only prominent Afghan female political figure who has returned to the country since the Taliban takeover. But she left Afghanistan soon after arriving and has since criticized the Taliban.
What To Keep An Eye On
Authorities in Iran's western province of Kermanshah have imposed new restrictions on Afghan migrants.
Hamzeh Soleimani, a local official, was quoted as saying that Afghans would no longer be allowed to live or work in the province as of August 10. He said any Iranian employers who violated the order would be punished.
It is unclear how many Afghans will be affected by the order in Kermanshah. Iranian officials have not specified the reasons for the move.
Why It's Important: The new rules in Kermanshah are the latest restrictions imposed on members of Iran's large Afghan community, many of whom have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.
An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Over 1 million Afghan have arrived in Iran following the Taliban takeover, although Tehran is believed to have deported more than half of the recent arrivals.
Afghans in the Islamic republic say they have come under growing pressure from the authorities amid rising tensions between Iran and the Taliban over cross-border water resources.
In May, authorities in Iran's southwestern province of Fars banned retail stores and grocery shops from employing foreigners, including Afghans, as salespeople and shop assistants.
Juma Gul, an Afghan migrant who lived and worked in Fars, said he was arrested by police at his workplace and deported from Iran. "They beat us and said, 'your government does not give us water,'" he told Radio Azadi. "They treated us with cruelty and disrespect."
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
Shi'ite Scholars Ask Mourners To Tone Down Muharram Observance After Taliban Imposed Restrictions
The Council of Shi’ite Scholars of Afghanistan on July 26 published a declaration calling on mourners to scale back their activities during ceremonies to mark the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.
The council's declaration called on mourners to refrain from programs and street processions during the observance of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. Mourners instead were asked to go individually to two the Abul Fazl and Sakhi shrines in Kabul.
The declaration said the decisions were based on security reasons.
The declaration also instructed young mourners to donate blood to Imam Hussain's Blood Bank in Kabul instead of taking part in self-flagellation rituals that cause them to bleed.
From the first to the 10th day of the month of Muharram, Afghan Shi’ite Muslims commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Hussain, the prophet of Islam’s grandson, and his followers in the battle of Karbala in 6th century. Shi’ite Muslims commemorate these days with large gatherings and perform religious ceremonies.
Before the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the observance of Muharram occurred with few restrictions. Shi’a under the Western-backed Afghan government were free to go out in cities in cars and on motorcycles, playing religious songs and carrying black flags to signify grief. They also distributed sweets and food.
The council’s declaration came after the Taliban imposed restrictions on Muharram, also citing security concerns. The move was widely opposed by Afghan Shi'a.
Shi’ite religious scholar Ayatollah Syed Mohsen Hojat on July 25 asked his followers to celebrate the Muharram ceremony without regard to the restrictions of the Taliban-led government.
“When the government wants to limit us, standing against it is not only my job, it is not only your job, but it is what we all should do,” Hojat said. “We should stand by each other. We live in this country and support the government until they don't oppose our religion. But if they ask us to lower the flag and not follow traditions, we shouldn't listen to them.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to Radio Azadi’s request for comment on Hojat’s statement.
Mujahid previously announced harsher restrictions on processions during Muharram, saying that observers should refrain from organizing gatherings and should hold ceremonies in particular mosques and Shi’ite shrines.
There have been several attacks on Shi’a in Afghanistan resulting in deaths and injuries in the past years in the month of Muharram. The militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
A number of Shi’ite clerics in Kabul on July 22 asked the Taliban government to protect the Muharram ceremony without any restrictions. The head of Council of Shi’ite Scholars, Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi, reiterated this demand in an interview with Radio Azadi on Monday July 24.
Some Shi’ite mourners say they are currently conducting ceremonies while taking into account the limitations put in place by the Taliban-led government.
Qari Ali Faizi, a resident of Kabul, on July 26 told Radio Azadi that considering the restrictions imposed by the government and security problems, the site of a ceremony had been transferred.
In some videos published on social media, the date of which was not known, a Taliban soldier can be seen hitting a mourner with sticks. The Taliban has not responded to the videos.
After Deadline Passes, Afghan Women Pay The Price As Beauty Salons Shut Their Doors
Beauty salons across Afghanistan were silent as of July 26, a day after a deadline from Taliban rulers passed in another sign of the curbing of rights and freedoms of women in the impoverished country.
According to a decree issued by the Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, makeup artists and hairdressers had until July 25 to close their salons.
The move has sparked rare public opposition from many Afghan women, and it was not clear if any salons were not complying. The ministry has not said if it will use force to close those not following the edict.
The closure of salons leaves a major hole in the economic and social lives of many Afghan women, who have seen their freedoms eroded since the Taliban militants took power in August 2021 in the wake of the withdrawal of international troops from the country.
"I am not only upset because of the money I will lose, but my dreams are crushed," said Nada, a makeup artist in the capital, Kabul who opened her salon five years ago.
"To me, my salon held a spiritual value. The fact that I was a helping hand for an orphaned girl when I earned money meant everything to me. Where does the Shari'a (the legal code of Islam) state that women should not work or study?"
The Taliban said the salons needed to be closed because they charge exorbitant amounts of money for makeup and that some of the procedures performed, such as plucking eyebrows and adding hair extensions, are illegal. The regime also cited the high cost for the families of grooms during wedding festivities as being a reason for ordering the closure.
Dozens of women took to the streets in various protests ahead of the deadline, only to see the demonstrations met by security forces use water cannons and warning shots in the air to disperse the gatherings.
Roya and her mother are the owners of a beauty salon -- one of the few places where women can earn money -- they opened when they were struggling to make ends meet.
Roya says the Taliban’s decision to close salons is part of a series of harsh restrictions their government has put in place for Afghan women and girls, which has given rise to a feeling of isolation.
"No matter how much we protest, no one listens to us. Everyone is in pain and God knows it. We emptied this cupboard, I shed tears with every item I removed.” she said as she cleaned out her salon.
One salon owner in Kabul, who did not want to be named due to security concerns, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that the Taliban should find an alternative income source for those who have been forced out of work and can no longer provide for their family.
"The government should provide us with work. Twenty people work with me to provide for the family. Does the government have anything in mind for us? What should we do at home when we are unemployed?"
The Tradespersons’ Union of Afghanistan has told Radio Azadi that about 12,000 beauty salons, where around 60,000 women work, will be closed as a result of the order of the Taliban government.
In an interview with Tolo News private television station, Akif Mohajer, the spokesperson of the Taliban's Ministry of Good and Prohibition, said that the salons did not follow the recommendations of the ministry.
Media reports say these recommendations include that beauticians should offer prayers, that women should perform ablution before putting on makeup, that every beauty salon should have a place for doing ablutions and that women should wear a hijab, or head scarf, when inside the business.
Women makeup artists and beauty salon owners told Radio Azadi that most were observing those rules even though many did not receive official notice of them. Nor, they said, did the Taliban follow up or evaluate their recommendations, instead opting to head straight to the order of closing all salons.
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Taliban rulers has already closed kindergartens where mostly women worked, while girls and women have been deprived of higher education. Women are no longer allowed to work in all nongovernmental and many government institutions.
The measures against women have prompted the United Nations to try and intervene, with the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) calling on the de facto authorities to halt the edict closing beauty salons.
"UNAMA has said that this restriction on women’s rights will impact negatively on the economy and contradicts support for women’s entrepreneurship, and we’re seeking a reversal of the bans,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on July 24.
Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, said the situation in Afghanistan right now is "the most-serious women’s rights crisis in the world.”
“The crisis in Afghanistan is overwhelming, and Taliban abuses are deepening what was already a devastating humanitarian crisis,” Barr added.
Dozens Killed As Floods Rage Across Afghanistan
The Taliban-led government says at least 38 people have been killed and 57 injured in floods that have raged across Afghanistan in recent days.
Government spokesman Shafiullah Rahimi told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on July 24 that the casualty figures were likely to rise and that thousands of acres of agricultural land and at least 900 houses have been destroyed.
Rahimi said the floods have affected eight of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, although he warned that heavy rains and high waters could hit a further 13 provinces in the coming days.
In a statement on July 23, the Taliban called on international aid agencies to provide emergency support to the tens of thousands of people affected by the floods.
The worst affected areas were in the central province of Maidan Wardak, where at least 12 people have been killed.
Gol Nabi, a farmer in the province’s Joghtoi district, said the floods have destroyed two acres of his land.
“Our wheat yield has been completely ruined,” he told Radio Azadi, adding that locals have received no help from the authorities or foreign NGOs.
Wahid Aqmal, a resident of the neighboring province of Ghazni, said the floods have destroyed the main bridge and water canals in the district of Rashidan.
"Almost all the agricultural lands in Rashidan have been flooded,” the 25-year-old told Radio Azadi. “The floods have come during harvest season and destroyed all the crops.”
The recent floods are likely to exacerbate the devastating economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The United Nations estimates that some 28 million Afghans, or more than two-thirds of the country's population of around 40 million, need humanitarian assistance. Six million Afghans are on the brink of starvation.
Hundreds of Afghans are killed every year in torrential rains, landslides, and floods, particularly in rural areas where poorly built homes are often at risk of collapse.
The UN has said that decades of war, environmental degradation, and climate change have made a growing number of Afghans vulnerable to natural disasters.
At Least 31 Killed Over Past Three Days As Rain, Floods Rage In Afghanistan
At least 31 people have been killed and 74 others injured in flooding throughout Afghanistan over the past three days of heavy rains, Taliban authorities said on July 23. Authorities added that casualty figures were likely to rise and that hundreds of acres of agricultural land and more than 600 houses have been destroyed. Government spokesman Shafiullah Rahimi said most of the casualties were in Maidan Wardak Province. Authorities warned of the danger of sudden flooding in the Kabul and Helmand regions. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: The Taliban's War On Music
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban this week burned scores of musical instruments it claimed to have recently seized across Afghanistan.
The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on July 19 released photos of the blaze. The ministry declared music is un-Islamic and promotes "immorality that has caused the youth to go astray and society to be destroyed."
Widely condemned by Afghans on social media, the move is seen as part of the Taliban's war on music.
The extremist group banned music soon after seizing power in 2021 and has burned instruments and beaten musicians. That has led hundreds of musicians to flee the country in fear of their lives.
Why It's Important: The Taliban also banned music during its brutal regime in the 1990s.
At that time, many musicians fled to neighboring Pakistan and Iran, where they could practice freely and pass their knowledge on to the next generation. Most musicians who remained in Afghanistan either played secretly in their homes or hid their instruments.
Now, a new generation of Afghan musicians have decided to escape their homeland.
"Music is ending in Afghanistan," a musician, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "We [musicians] will go to Pakistan or anywhere else [where we are safe]."
Ahmad Sarmast, the self-exiled founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, told Radio Azadi that Afghanistan is the only country where music is prohibited.
"The people of Afghanistan have been deprived of all their musical rights, which includes access to music education, listening to music, participating in musical programs, making a living through music, and access to facilities for publishing, reproducing, and sharing music with society."
What's Next: Great strides were made in reviving Afghanistan's musical traditions after the U.S.-led invasion ousted the Taliban's first regime in 2001.
Those gains have now been reversed, and more musicians and artists are likely to flee Afghanistan or abandon their musical careers if they remain in their homeland.
The Week's Best Stories
Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on June 19 to demand the Taliban back down from its decree ordering the closure of beauty salons. The women say the shutdown would leave their families with no income. Taliban officials say beauty salons are forbidden under Shari'a law and demanded they be closed by July 25.
The Taliban has suspended the activities of a major Swedish aid group operating in Afghanistan. Afghans fear the move will aggravate an already devastating humanitarian crisis that has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.
What To Keep An Eye On
The family of Afghan journalist Irfanullah Bidar said he has been missing since July 12.
A source close to the family who did not want to be named for fear of retribution told Radio Azadi that Bidar was detained by unknown gunmen outside a mosque in the eastern city of Jalalabad. The men put a bag over Bidar's head before whisking him away in a car, the source said.
The source said Bidar, a reporter for Radio Safa, had no known enemies.
The disappearance of Bidar, a father of four, has been widely blamed on the Taliban's notorious intelligence service. The militant group has not publicly commented on his disappearance.
Why It's Important: Bidar is the latest journalist to be arrested or disappear in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has intensified its crackdown on independent reporters and media outlets.
In its annual report issued in May, the Afghanistan Journalist Center, a media watchdog, said cases of arbitrary arrests and detention, threats, and intimidation of journalists rose around 60 percent in the past year.
Since seizing power, the Taliban has waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted human rights defenders, women activists, intellectuals, and journalists.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Frud Bezhan
Taliban Violently Disperses Protest Against Closure Of Beauty Salons In Afghanistan
Security forces used water cannons and fired guns into the air to disperse a women’s protest in Kabul on July 19 over the Taliban-led government’s decision to close women’s hair and beauty salons.
Dozens of women took part in the rare public protest in the center of the Afghan capital. They held a poster with the slogan: "Don't take away our bread and water."
Beauty salons are a source of livelihood for women in Afghanistan, where the Taliban-led government has curbed the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls in education and most forms of employment.
One female protester told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that Taliban security officers beat some of the demonstrators with batons and used tear gas to break up the demonstration.
"Yes, they were very violent. They fired shots in the air and sprayed water on us. They beat the girls. They took their mobile phones," one woman told Radio Azadi through WhatsApp.
WATCH: Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on June 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons.
Another demonstrator also described the violence used by security forces against the women.
"They shot around us. They hit us with electric batons. They beat us with rods. We ran from alley to alley,” said the protester. “I am 15 years old, and I want to defend my mother's right, my sister's right, everyone's rights.”
Both women requested anonymity to protect themselves from retribution. Their accounts could not be independently verified.
The office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) responded on Twitter to reports of the crackdown.
“Reports of the forceful suppression of a peaceful protest by women against the ban on beauty salons -- the latest denial of women’s rights in #Afghanistan -- are deeply concerning. Afghans have the right to express views free from violence. De facto authorities must uphold this,” UNAMA said.
The Taliban government's order to close women's beauty salons was issued last month.
WATCH: Afghan women who work in beauty salons in Kabul gathered on July 12 to protest a Taliban decree that would shut down their businesses.
The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued a letter on June 24 conveying a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. On July 4, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the contents of the letter, which had been circulating on social media.
The spokesman justified the order, saying the salons charge exorbitant amounts of money for makeup and that some of the procedures performed, such as plucking eyebrows and adding hair extensions, are illegal.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice gave women's salons a month to close their doors.
Taliban Violently Disperses Women's Protest Against Ban On Beauty Salons
Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on July 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons. The women say the shutdown would leave their families with no income. Taliban officials say beauty salons are forbidden under Shari'a law and demanded they be closed by July 25. It's the latest step in restricting women's freedoms since the regime seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Afghan Professors Say Taliban-Appointed Clerics Taking University Jobs
Several public university professors have complained that Taliban members and those around them have started taking some of the top positions at universities and other educational institutions in Afghanistan as the Taliban-led government's Higher Education Ministry increases its control of the school system.
According to the professors, some of whom spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Akram Shah Asim has been appointed president at Kandahar University, while Mohammad Yaqub Haqqani has been installed in the same post at Khost University. The social media pages of the state universities now show the two -- both of whom come from the madrasah religious school system -- as presidents of the universities.
Three others who are linked to the Taliban -- Shafiullah Haqqani, Mohammad Sediq Kamal, and Shir Ahmad Abbas -- have been appointed as the head of higher education institutions in Maidan Wardak Province, Nimroz Province, and Paktika Province.
The professors said that most of the vice chancellors of the financial and administrative departments at universities have also been filled with people linked to the Taliban, and that people close to the Taliban have taken the lead in other scientific departments.
Since regaining power following the exit of international troops in August 2021, Taliban militants have moved to assert control over the country's education sector, converting scores of secular schools, public universities, and vocational training centers into Islamic seminaries.
The group also has banned women from attending university and girls above the sixth grade from going to school.
The Taliban's efforts to eradicate secular education and replace it with radical religious instruction has raised fears among observers that the moves are likely to contribute to the spread of extremist ideologies in Afghanistan.
"When I was in the university, they brought many changes. In the university, they identified those who were like-minded [and] brought them to professorships, heads of departments, vice presidents, and presidents of universities," Mohammad Qayyum Sial, a former professor at Paktia University who went to France a year ago to continue his studies, told Radio Azadi from France.
Qayyum Sial said he expects that after the changes in the leadership of the universities, professors will end up experiencing the same fate.
Jandad Jahani, who taught at an Afghan government university before going to Germany after the Taliban came to power, said the Taliban promised in the beginning to only make changes in political positions and not replace professional and academic positions.
But according to Jahani, the Taliban has not kept to its promise and instead brought "nonprofessionals and uneducated people to strategic and academic positions -- those who have not even finished high school," Jahani said from Germany.
Hamed Obaidi, a spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry in the former government, also noted that the Taliban has made many changes in the leadership of public universities and appointed its own people. In his opinion, these appointments will have a negative impact on the educational process and on academic institutions.
According to Article 23 of the Law for Civilian Higher Education in Afghanistan, a university president should be appointed from among a group of professors who have the proper academic qualifications, a guideline Obaidi says needs to be followed to ensure quality education.
"The president of the university is an important position. Without an academic figure, it is very difficult to manage an academic department. It will be the biggest punishment if professional people and professors are removed from their duties and are replaced by people who have no idea about how an academic institution works,” Obaidi said.
Ziaullah Hashemi, the spokesperson of the Higher Education Ministry, declined to comment on the issue of the appointments when contacted by Radio Azadi.
- By Will Tizard
Afghan Refugee Finds New Career In California Playing A Film Character A Lot Like Herself
An Afghan refugee seeking asylum in the United States is now captivating audiences onscreen, portraying a character she has a lot in common with. In her first-ever acting role, Anaita Wali Zada plays a haunted young immigrant named Donya who finds herself beached in the northern California city of Fremont. Her new life: working in a factory, writing fortunes for Chinese cookies.
Afghan Women Complain Of Harassment, Threats By Taliban's Morality Police
Women in the western Afghan city of Herat say they have been harassed and threatened by members of the Taliban’s notorious morality police for not wearing the hijab, or Islamic head scarf.
The complaints come a week after the Taliban deployed more members of the morality police across Afghanistan’s third-largest city, according to local residents who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Soon after seizing power in 2021, the Taliban ordered all women in public to cover their faces by wearing an all-encompassing burqa or a niqab that is common in the Arab Gulf states.
The militant group said punishments, including arrest or even jail time, could be imposed on violators.
One woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said she was traveling with her father by car when they were stopped by members of the morality police. She said the car was impounded and they were ordered to show up at the Ministry of Public Affairs for questioning after she was accused of not wearing a hijab.
Another woman who spoke on condition of anonymity said members of the morality police forced her out of a taxi, accusing her of improperly wearing the hijab. “The taxis don’t pick up women anymore,” she said.
The morality police are overseen by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and enforce the Taliban’s religious edicts, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society. During the Taliban’s first stint in power in the 1990s, the force was notorious for publicly beating offenders, including women.
The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and education since it regained power in August 2021.
Rights campaigners have accused the hard-line Islamist group of trying to erase women from public life and imprison them in their homes.
In a new report issued on July 17, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Taliban had further increased restrictions on women and girls in recent months.
UNAMA said it had “recorded instances where the de facto authorities took steps to enforce previously announced limitations on women’s freedom of movement and participation in employment.”
The agency said it also “recorded instances when the [Taliban] interfered in NGOs led by women, or employing them.”
Afghanistan's Shi'ite Minority Suffers 'Systematic Discrimination' Under Taliban Rule
When the Taliban seized power in 2021, Afghanistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority feared that the historically persecuted community would once again become the main target of Taliban atrocities.
During its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban terrorized the group, wresting control of Hazara regions in Afghanistan through a campaign of targeted killings.
After regaining power, the Sunni militant group tried to assuage Hazaras' fears of discrimination and persecution. The Taliban visited Shi'a mosques in the Afghan capital and deployed its fighters to protect ceremonies marking the Shi'ite month of Muharram.
But members of the community have accused the Taliban of since backtracking on its promises to protect Shi'a and grant them the right to freely observe their faith.
Last week, the Taliban prevented Shi'a from celebrating an important religious festival. The militants have also restricted the teaching of Shi'a jurisprudence in universities in Afghanistan. In February, the Taliban reportedly banned marriages between Shi'a and Sunnis in northeastern Badakhshan Province.
The Shi'ite community has accused the Taliban of failing to prevent deadly attacks on Hazaras by the rival Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group. Meanwhile, rights groups have documented the forced evictions of Hazaras by the Taliban, a predominately Pashtun group, in several provinces.
"The Taliban are becoming increasingly intolerant of public expressions and displays of the Shi'ite religious faith," said Niamatullah Ibrahimi, senior lecturer at Australia's La Trobe University. "If it becomes a pattern, it will clearly limit the religious freedom of Shi'a, especially ceremonies that are often public in nature."
Taliban fighters prevented Shi'ite residents in Kabul from publicly celebrating Eid al-Ghadir on July 7. The festival celebrates what Shi'a believe is the day that Prophet Muhammad declared Ali, a cousin and son-in-law, his successor.
But the festival clashes with the Sunni belief that Abu Bakr, the first Muslim caliph, was the rightful successor to Prophet Muhammad. These conflicting beliefs are among the most important differences between the two main Muslim sects.
'They Want To Eliminate Minorities'
In May, the Taliban banned the teaching of the Shi'a Jafari school of jurisprudence at Bamiyan University. It is not clear if the ban has been extended to all universities in Afghanistan. Most residents in the province of Bamiyan, in central Afghanistan, are Shi'a.
Nematullah, an Islamic studies student at Bamiyan University, said they have been forced to study the Sunni Hanafi school of jurisprudence that is followed by the Taliban.
"We were told that if we raise our voice, we will be taken away and tortured," the 20-year-old told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, adding that the Taliban ban was forcing Shi'a to give up their education or leave their homeland.
Mohammad Hassani, another student at the university, accused the Taliban of trying to "eliminate minorities and their religions by force."
Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Rizwani, a prominent scholar at the Shi'a Ulema Council of Afghanistan, told Radio Azadi that the Taliban's ban on teaching Jafari jurisprudence contradicts "the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and national unity."
Although a census has never been conducted, Shi'a are believed to make up around 15 percent of Afghanistan's 40 million people, which is largely Sunni. Hazaras account for the overwhelming majority of Shi'a in the country.
During the 19th century, Afghan monarchs attempted to forcibly convert the Hazara, seize their lands, and bring Hazara regions in the country's central highlands under the control of the central government, campaigns that killed thousands and forced even more to flee their homes, including many to British India. Hazaras who resettled in Kabul and other cities suffered discrimination and were often employed only in low-paying jobs.
In a significant step to address the historical grievances of the Hazaras, Afghanistan's 2004 constitution permitted Shi'a to use Jafari jurisprudence in court cases involving personal matters. The community also gained an unprecedented share in power during the Western-backed political order that emerged after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Only The Beginning?
Since regaining power in August 2021, the Taliban has mostly maintained the state's administrative structure. But it has scrapped the 2004 constitution and laws that guaranteed freedoms and rights to Afghans, particularly to religious minorities and women.
The Taliban's theocratic government is made up almost entirely of senior Taliban members, with no women and just a few non-Pashtuns.
"There are deep fears within the community that this could be only the beginning of systematic discrimination against the Shi'a and the representation of their understanding of Islam in the country's laws, society, and politics," said Ibrahimi of La Trobe University.
Niala Mohammad, the director of policy and strategy at the nonprofit Muslim Public Affairs Council in Washington, said the Taliban has failed to protect Afghanistan's Shi'ite minority from the IS-K, which has killed scores of Hazaras in attacks on schools and mosques since the Taliban takeover.
"[The Taliban] continue to harass and target those that do not adhere to their distorted view of Islam," said Mohammad, who was previously the South Asia analyst for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. "Particularly Shi'a Hazaras, whom they view as heretics."
She said the Taliban's mounting restrictions on the Shi'ite minority "emboldens Shi'a persecution by other religious extremists across the region and deepens the sectarian divide."
Afghans Fear Taliban's Ban On Swedish Aid Will Further Worsen Humanitarian Crisis
Shima runs a sewing course for several dozen women that is funded by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), one of the largest aid groups operating in the country.
The program has provided a sustainable livelihood for the women, who live in an impoverished rural district in the eastern province of Laghman.
But the project could be scrapped after the Taliban on July 11 suspended the activities of the SCA. The militants have also threatened to stop the operations of other aid groups that receive funding from Sweden.
The Taliban’s decision came after the burning of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, in Stockholm last month, which triggered outrage in the Muslim world and was condemned by the Swedish government.
The SCA has played a major role in the fields of health, education, and vocational training since the Taliban seized power in 2021, which aggravated a devastating humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic collapse.
"I am very sad that the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan is closing," the 25-year-old Shima told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "I request the Taliban not to shut down this organization."
The Swedish aid group has operated in Afghanistan for most of the past 40 years of war, and millions of Afghans have benefited from its assistance.
"The decision of the Taliban to shut down this organization is very bad news for the Afghan economy," Farida Hafeez, who has worked for the SCA for the past five years, told Radio Azadi. "Unemployment will rapidly rise in Afghanistan."
The SCA employs around 8,000 Afghans in 18 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. With an annual budget of over $50 million, the organization runs health-care facilities in the central province of Wardak and the eastern province of Nuristan. Last year, its clinics treated more than 2.5 million patients in the two provinces, the group has said.
The SCA also educates over 130,000 children in its rural schools and supports more than 20,000 people with disabilities in the same communities.
Hafeez said the Taliban’s decision to suspend the SCA’s activities will further worsen the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The United Nations estimates that some 28 million Afghans, or more than two-thirds of the country's 40-million population, need humanitarian assistance. Six million Afghans are on the brink of starvation.
The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), a government agency that oversees Sweden's development assistance to developing countries, has been a major donor of humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan for years. Last year, its funding to Afghanistan exceeded more than $90 million.
The Taliban has warned that it could target aid groups that receive funding from SIDA.
The Taliban on July 11 ordered the suspension of "Sweden's activities in Afghanistan until they apologize to Muslims for this heinous act," in reference to the Koran burning in Stockholm.
On the same day, the SCA issued a statement that said it was seeking a "dialogue" with the Taliban to clarify the group's order.
The SCA said it is a "people to people" organization that has observed "deep respect" for Islam and Afghan traditions since it first started operating in Afghanistan in 1980.
The SCA worked in Taliban-controlled areas of Afghanistan during the extremist group’s nearly 20-year insurgency against the Western-backed Afghan government and international forces.
"SCA strongly condemns all acts of desecration of the Holy Quran," said the statement. "Just as we condemn any attempt to create conflict or hostility between people based on religious belief, ethnicity, nationality, or any other division."
The organization said that it is not a Swedish government entity but "independent and impartial in relation to all political stakeholders and states" and funded by a "broad range of donors."
The Taliban has been at loggerheads with international aid groups for months. In December, the group banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs, leading major organizations to halt or reduce their operations, including emergency food distribution, health-care services, and education. In April, the ban was expanded to include the UN.
Later that month, international donors and aid agencies suspended their operations in three Afghan provinces after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution.
In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors. The world body said that a "changing operating context" in the wake of the Taliban's ban on female aid workers had contributed to the revised plan.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Radio Azadi correspondent Khatir Pardes
Turkey Provides Support For Disabled People In Afghanistan
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has provided financial support for vocational training courses for people with disabilities in northern Afghanistan to help them gain professional skills and find employment. The state-run charity will provide six-month courses for women in soap manufacturing and for men in carpentry, the production and repair of shoes, and welding of metal structures. The courses will take place in Jowzjan Province and will accommodate 50 people with disabilities. To read the original story from the RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Pakistani Army Chief Warns Afghan Taliban Against Harboring Militants
The head of the Pakistani Army has threatened the Taliban-led government in Kabul with an "effective response" if it continues harboring militants who launch attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," General Asim Munir said, referring to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
The July 14 statement came after two militant attacks in recent days killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the southwestern Balochistan Province that borders Afghanistan.
Nine soldiers were killed when militants stormed an army base in the Zhob district on July 12, marking the highest death toll in a single day for the Pakistani Army in several months.
Three soldiers were killed in a separate attack on the same day when gunmen targeted an army convoy in Sui, a town that the country’s main natural gas pipeline passes through.
"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," said Munir, who visited Balochistan on July 14.
Several militant groups, including the TTP, Islamic State, and the newly formed Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan have a presence in Balochistan.
Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in Zhob.
The army chief said he expects the Afghan Taliban to live up to their promises from a 2020 Doha agreement with the United States to prevent any terrorist group from using Afghan soil for attacks.
Munir also claimed that "Afghan nationals were involved in recent acts of terrorism in Pakistan," but didn't provide further details.
There was no immediate response from the Taliban in Kabul. The Taliban-led government has in the past rejected Islamabad’s claim that it harbors militants who carry out cross-border attacks in Pakistan.
The TTP has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Pakistani troops and police in Balochistan in recent years.
The gas-rich province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by local separatists for two decades.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
