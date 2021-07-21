Teenaged School Attacker Who Killed Nine In Kazan Found Insane

MOSCOW -- A court-ordered psychiatric examination has concluded that a teenager who attacked a school in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in May, killing nine people, is mentally ill.

The Public Monitoring Commission (ONK) rights group said on July 21 that medical personnel at the Moscow-based Serbsky medical center had concluded that 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviyev "was insane at the moment of the mass killings."

The ONK said on its website that it will issue details later.

Galyaviyev was arrested after he set off an explosion and opened fire at a school in Tatarstan’s capital, Kazan, 700 kilometers east of Moscow, on May 11, killing four boys, three girls -- all eighth-graders -- and two teachers. Twenty-three people, mainly children, were injured in the attack, which shocked the republic and the entire country.

Galyaviyev, who was labeled as a person inclined to suicide, was transferred after his arrest to Moscow for medical and psychiatric evaluation.