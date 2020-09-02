Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government says tests on blood samples taken from Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny showed the presence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.



Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, said in a statement on September 2 that tests at a special German military laboratory had shown proof of "a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group."



Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, forcing the plane he was traveling on to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where he spent two days in a hospital before being evacuated to Germany.



The 44-year-old remains in an intensive-care unit at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma.

With reporting by AP, dpa, and Deutsche Welle