Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent

Aleksei Navalny is shown during his transfer to a Berlin hospital for treatment.

The German government says tests on blood samples taken from Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny showed the presence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, said in a statement on September 2 that tests at a special German military laboratory had shown proof of "a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group."


Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, forcing the plane he was traveling on to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where he spent two days in a hospital before being evacuated to Germany.

'Extensive' Tests Under Way On Putin Foe Navalny After Transfer To Berlin Hospital
'Extensive' Tests Under Way On Putin Foe Navalny After Transfer To Berlin Hospital

The 44-year-old remains in an intensive-care unit at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma.

With reporting by AP, dpa, and Deutsche Welle
