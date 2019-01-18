We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

​Flames Of Protest: The Wave Of Self-Immolations Against Soviet Tanks​ Jan Palach set himself alight in central Prague 50 years ago, a shocking act that made headlines around the world. But it's less well known that others, before and after Palach, took the same desperate action to protest the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Reuters

Is Turkmenistan Being Pulled Into Russia's Orbit?​ Russia looks to be regaining influence in an especially vulnerable Turkmenistan, whether Ashgabat likes it or not. By Bruce Pannier

This Street Once Brought Ukrainians And Russians Together. Now It Divides Them. Friendship of Peoples Street long served as more of a bridge than a divide between two towns along the border Russia-Ukraine border. Now a border fence bisects the street, driving a visible wedge between neighbors. By Tony Wesolowsky, Anastasia Magazova, and Andriy Dubchak

'Seeds Of Sodomy': Reports Of New Antigay Purge In Chechnya Prompt Renewed Calls For Moscow's Accountability​ LGBT activists say a sweeping new crackdown on gays in Chechnya has claimed at least two lives and led to the detention of dozens. By Matthew Luxmoore

Photo Gallery: Fifty Years After His Self-Immolation, Czech Student Jan Palach Remains A Symbol Of Defiance

Fifty Years After His Self-Immolation, Czech Student Jan Palach Remains A Symbol Of Defiance On January 16, 1969, Jan Palach set himself on fire in Prague in protest against the August 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by Warsaw Pact troops. The 20-year-old university student died of his burns three days later.

'I Can See America From Here': Bleak Life In Russia's Remote Chukotka Daily life can be a real slog for residents of Chukotka, Russia's easternmost region, a frozen wasteland within sight of Alaska. Current Time correspondent Vadim Kondakov takes a look at what locals have to do to survive. By Current Time, Vadim Kondakov, and John Mastrini​

​World-Renowned Scientific University Quietly Untangles Itself From Russian Billionaire​ The Massachusetts Institute of Technology -- one of the world's most prestigious and wealthiest universities -- has moved to erase years of ties with Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg following his blacklisting by the U.S. Treasury Department. By Mike Eckel

'They Screamed Until They Died': Remembering Kosovo's Racak Massacre​ Twenty years ago, 45 ethnic Albanian civilians were killed by Serbian-led security forces in the Kosovar village of Racak. The massacre sparked international outrage and was one of the factors that led to the 1999 NATO bombing campaign that ended the bloody two-year war of Kosovar independence. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Shkelqim Hysenaj, Ibrahim Berisha, and Stuart Greer​

Ukraine's Avdiyivka Coke Plant Roars Past Prewar Production​ After being shelled repeatedly and pushed to the brink of shutdown, the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant in eastern Ukraine's war-torn Donetsk region is once again running at full capacity. By Andriy Dubchak, Anastasia Magazova, Kateryna Oliynyk and Stuart Greer​

Does Deadpool Promote Nazism? Russian Censors Think So A Russian publishing house has removed a chapter from the Deadpool comic book series after a psychologist concluded that it promotes Nazism. By Matthew Luxmoore

Once Upon A Handout: Russian Fairy Tales Accused Of Teaching Kids To Freeload​ A senior official at Russia's Central Bank has not only accused citizens of being financially illiterate, but pinpointed a cause: Russian fairy tales. By Tony Wesolowsky