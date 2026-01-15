They've 'Killed A Mountain Of People': Iranians Leaving Country Describe Scale Of Crackdown
Iranians leaving their country spoke to RFE/RL about the scale of the deadly crackdown on protests. The death toll is at more than 2,600 demonstrators, according to the US-based human rights monitor HRANA. But many groups fear the number is far higher. The interviewees, who remain anonymous for safety reasons, have recently traveled outside Iran, where a digital blackout continues to block access to the Internet.