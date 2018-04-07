Three Killed, 30 Injured After Van Drives Into Crowd In Germany

Three people were killed and some 30 injured after a van drove into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster on April 7, German authorities said.

Police spokesman Andreas Bode told reporters the driver of the vehicle killed himself after the crash. He said the driver's identity was not yet known and that it was too early to speculate about his motive.

Police said a suspicious object was found in the van and they're still examining it to see if it is dangerous.

Local police said on Twitter that officers had been deployed to the scene and asked people to avoid or leave the city's downtown in order for emergency personnel to work unimpeded.

The cause of the incident remains unclear and is being investigated.

According to the online edition of Der Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

Ulrike Demmer, a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said “our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

She said in a tweet that the crash was “terrible news.”

