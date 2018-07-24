Three Injured In Rocket Attacks On Kabul

At least three people have been injured after several rockets hit the Afghan capital.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan that three rockets were fired into Kabul’s fifth district on July 24, injuring three people.

He said the rockets were fired from an unknown location.

He added that the police have launched an investigation into the explosions.

The rocket attacks come two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of Kabul international airport, killing at least 14 people.

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack , saying a suicide bomber targeted a crowd celebrating the return of Afghanistan’s controversial Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Dostum, a powerful former warlord accused of human rights abuses, had left the airport minutes before the blast.