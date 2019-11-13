Top U.S. Envoy In Ukraine Testifies In Trump Impeachment Hearing

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified on November 13 during the public impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. In his testimony, Taylor recounted a conversation with a staff member who asked the U.S. ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, what Trump thought about Ukraine. He said Sondland's response was that "Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden." Taylor is one of two key witnesses testifying on November 13 before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee about whether Trump pressured Ukraine for his own political benefit.