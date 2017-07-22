U.S. Panel Won't Force Trump Aides To Testify Publicly In Russia Probe Next Week

A U.S. Senate committee investigating alleged Russian interference in last year's presidential election has said it will not force President Donald Trump's eldest son and former campaign chairman to testify in public next week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee said on July 21 that it is instead negotiating with Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort about appearing privately before the committee and turning over documents.

Committee leaders said they would not issue subpoenas forcing them to testify in public at a hearing scheduled for July 26, "but reserve the right to do so in the future."

Both men face questions about attending a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 that was touted to Trump Jr. in e-mails as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign.

Trump Jr. was told the lawyer had damaging information that could be used against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Also on July 21, the committee issued a subpoena for former journalist Glenn Simpson, who compiled a salacious dossier on Trump during the campaign, to appear at the July 26 hearing.

Simpson had refused to attend voluntarily.

