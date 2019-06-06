Trump Joins Macron At D-Day Commemoration In Normandy

More than 170 U.S. veterans from World War II gathered in the village of Colleville-sur-Mer, in France's Normandy region, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The ceremony honored the soldiers who fought and died in the Allied landing that contributed to the defeat of Nazi Germany. U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met the veterans at the June 6 ceremony. Meanwhile, Britain's Prince Charles and Prime Minister Theresa May attended a remembrance service at a cathedral in the nearby city of Bayeux.