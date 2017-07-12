Trump Jr. Says Never Told Father About Meeting With Kremlin-Linked Lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. said that his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer did not yield anything useful to his father's presidential campaign and he never told his father about it.

In an interview late on July 11 with Fox News, President Trump's oldest son said "he has probably met with other people from Russia" besides the Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya he met with in June 2016.

But he insisted that he did not attempt to coordinate with them to impact the election or try to damage his father's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Some members of Congress charged that the Veselnitskaya meeting, as related in e-mails released by Trump himself on July 11, amounted to "collusion" with Russia.

Senator Ron Wyden said the e-mails show Trump Jr. "sought to collude with a hostile foreign power to subvert America's democracy."

Trump called those allegations "ridiculous" and "overplayed."

Trump said he didn't tell his father about the meeting with Veselnitskaya because "there was nothing to tell."

"It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes," he said. "For me, this was opposition research" that he hoped might yield "concrete evidence" against Clinton.

"In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently," he said.

