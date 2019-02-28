News
No Agreement Reached At U.S.-North Korea Nuclear Summit
A two-day summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ended without agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but talks between Washington and Pyongyang will continue in the future, the White House says.
"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a February 28 statement.
Sanders described the meetings between Trump and Kim as "very good and constructive."
Trump and Kim departed the summit venue in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, in separate motorcades earlier than planned.
A signing ceremony for a planned joint agreement was scrapped.
As he began his second day of talks with Kim in Hanoi’s Metropole Hotel, Trump said he was not in a hurry to strike a deal on the key issue of denuclearization.
“There is no rush…We want to do the right deal," the U.S. president told reporters.
Kim, speaking through an interpreter, said: “From what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out.”
The remarks were believed to be the first ever by the reclusive leader in response to a question by a foreign reporter.
The two leaders' historic meeting in Singapore in June 2018 -- the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader -- produced a vague statement in which Kim pledged to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
However, there has been little sign of progress since.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
Passengers Stranded After Pakistan Closes Airspace To Commercial Traffic
Pakistan’s decision to close its airspace amid rising tensions and aerial dogfights with neighboring India has left many tourists stranded in Asian cities when airlines were forced to cancel flights.
Thai Airways, Emirates, and Qatar Airways were among the carriers forced to cancel their flights, many to and from Europe, on February 27 because the flights were scheduled to fly to Pakistan or over its airspace.
Etihad, flydubai, Gulf Air, SriLankan Airlines, and Air Canada also canceled flights.
Singapore Airlines and British Airways were among those forced to reroute flights.
Pakistan closed its airspace after Islamabad and New Delhi claimed to have shot down the other's fighter jets earlier in the day. Pakistan said it captured an Indian pilot after its air force shot down an Indian warplane.
The activity came after Indian jets on February 26 struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a 1971 war, claiming to hit the training base used by a terror group that had killed at least 41 Indian paramilitary soldiers inside India-administered Kashmir on February 14.
The Thai flag carrier said 27 of its flights were canceled on February 27, with three passenger jets being forced to return to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport after having taken off earlier in the day.
The airline said some 5,000 passengers had been caught up in the cancellations.
"There are 4,000 from European flights and 700 to 800 from flights to Pakistan," a Thai Airways spokesperson said.
"We are waiting for permission to fly over other countries," she said, adding that Iran had rejected a request to allow flights over its airspace.
Pakistan aviation officials said the country's airspace would likely reopen as of midnight on February 28.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and The Express
U.S. Expresses Concerns While Welcoming 'Generally' Fair Moldova Vote
WASHINGTON -- The United States says it welcomes the assessment by international monitors that Moldova’s February 24 parliamentary elections were “competitive and generally” fair, but it adds that its shares concerns about a variety of alleged violations.
A statement by the State Department on February 27 said the United States “congratulates the people of Moldova, the Central Electoral Commission, and the winners in the February 24 parliamentary elections.”
It added that it welcomed the assessment by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that the Balkan country’s parliamentary elections were “competitive and generally respected fundamental rights.”
The State Department added, however, that it shares OSCE concerns of “allegations of bribing voters and misuse of administration resources” and it called on Moldovan authorities to investigate the claims.
“Authorities should also give serious consideration to OSCE, Venice Commission, and other international recommendations for future elections, including clarifying elements of the electoral code,” it added.
The statement said Washington “urges Moldova’s leaders to move quickly to form a new government that respects the will of Moldovan voters and serves the Moldovan people by fighting corruption, promoting judiciary reforms, and securing Moldova’s progress on its democratic trajectory.”
The OSCE released its assessment on February 25, the day after Moldovans headed to the polls as rival political forces are engaged in a tug-of-war between integration with the European Union and closer ties with Moscow.
Although the Moldovan Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said the polls were held without major incidents, both the Socialists and the ACUM alliance have accused the ruling Democrats of massive fraud.
Both the Socialists and Democrats accused each other of vote buying. Election authorities said they will look into the matter.
The pro-Russia Socialists were poised to gain the most seats in the next parliament, but they failed to secure a majority.
The Socialists finished with 31.2 percent of the vote, while ACUM had 26.8 percent, and the Democrats had 23.6 percent.
But the vote was held under a new electoral system that divides the 101-seat parliament into 50 seats elected by party lists and 51 seats by individual face-to-face races.
Initial calculations indicate the Socialists will receive 35 seats, followed by the ruling Democrats, which have called for closer ties with the West, with 30 seats; and ACUM, a pro-European Union coalition that ran on an anticorruption platform, with 26 seats.
The conservative Shor Party will get seven seats, and independent candidates will receive the remaining seats.
ACUM has pledged not to enter into a coalition with either the Socialists or the Democrats.
President Igor Dodon, who headed the Socialist Party until he became president, is a vocal supporter of closer ties with Russia and a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Chisinau's relations with Russia, however, deteriorated after Moldova signed an Association Agreement with the EU in 2014. Russia then placed an embargo on some Moldovan goods. Now, 70 percent of Moldovan exports head to the EU.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service
UN Resolutions By U.S., Russia On Venezuela Both Likely To Fail
The UN Security Council is expected to vote on February 28 on rival draft resolutions presented by the United States and Russia on the crisis in Venezuela.
A resolution needs nine votes to pass the council and no vetoes by the permanent members -- the United States, Russia, China, France, and Britain.
Reuters quoted diplomats as saying the U.S. version is likely to receive the required nine votes in the council but is expected to fail due to a Russian veto.
Moscow’s draft is not expected to get the minimum nine votes and will fail without the need for a U.S. veto.
News agencies said the U.S. resolution asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help ensure a "free, fair, and credible" presidential election with international observers. It also speaks of the need to ensure the security of members of the political opposition, which is backed by Washington.
It also stresses the need to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the country. President Nicolas Maduro has blocked aid deliveries from the United States, saying they are part of a plot by Washington to remove him from office.
Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya on February 26 called the attempt by the Venezuelan opposition to carry in aid shipments from Colombia nothing but a "humanitarian show" put on by Washington.
He said the U.S. administration's sole aim is "regime change, including with threats to do so via foreign intervention."
The Russian draft resolution expresses "concern over the threats to use force" against Venezuela. President Donald Trump says all options are on the table in dealing with Venezuela.
Washington and Moscow are supporting opposite sides in the standoff in the South American country.
The United States backs opposition leader Juan Guaido, the country's self-declared interim president, while Russia is allied with Maduro.
Maduro took office in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez and was sworn in for a second term in January following elections in May 2018 that were marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging.
He has been criticized for alleged human rights abuses and for his handling of Venezuela's economy.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
International Community Calls For Calm As India, Pakistan Tensions Soar
The United States, the European Union, China, and Russia have expressed growing concerns that the worst crisis in years between bitter nuclear rivals India and Pakistan could spiral out of control.
The Pentagon on February 27 said Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is focused "on deescalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action."
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said India and Pakistan should show the "utmost restraint."
"This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region," she said.
China, a close ally of Pakistan, expressed "deep concern" over the escalation of violence and expressed hope that Islamabad and New Delhi will "earnestly fulfill their commitments to preventing the expansion of the situation."
Russia also urged calm and offered to act as a mediator.
Tensions have soared between the two countries, mainly centering on the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
Pakistan and India on February 27 said they had shot down each other's warplanes near the border separating their portions of Kashmir.
The Pakistani military said its air force had downed two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.
India confirmed the loss of one of its fighter jets and said a pilot was missing while it foiled an attack by Pakistan jets over the Himalayan region. It also said it had shot down a Pakistani jet, which Islamabad has denied.
The aerial dogfight came after a night of artillery attacks by both sides across the Line of Contact (LoC), the de facto border that separates Kashmir.
An Indian defense force spokesman said Pakistan used heavy-caliber weapons at several sites along the LoC.
"The Indian Army retaliated for effect and our focused fire resulted in severe destruction to five posts and a number of casualties," the spokesman said.
The recent troubles surfaced on February 14, when a Pakistan-based terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed at least 41 Indian troops in Muslim-majority Kashmir.
In response, India sent its warplanes to carry out an air strike in northeastern Pakistan on what New Delhi said was a training camp used by Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM), the militant group that claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack.
A senior Indian government source said 300 militants were killed in the strike. Pakistan says no one died.
Trump on February 22 said prior to the Indian air strike that it was a "very dangerous situation between the two countries. We would like to see it stop."
He added that "India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people with an attack. So I can understand that also."
Pakistan's envoy to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, on February 27 said Washington’s failure to condemn the Indian strike inside Pakistani territory is "construed and understood as an endorsement of the Indian position, and that is what emboldened them even more.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on February 27 said he spoke separately with the foreign ministers of both countries and urged them to avoid "further military activity."
"I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost," Pompeo said in a statement.
"I also encouraged both ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity," he said.
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought two of their three full-fledged wars over Kashmir since their partition during independence from Britain in 1947.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh Athlete Among Nine People Arrested In Doping Raids In Austria, Germany
Austrian police say they have conducted a series of arrests and raids along with police in Germany in a crackdown on an "internationally active doping network."
Austria's Federal Criminal Police Office said on February 27 that nine people were arrested in the raids, including one Kazakh, two Austrian, and two Estonian athletes.
A monthslong investigation into sports fraud and the use of illegal substances and methods centered on a criminal organization in Germany concerning a "sports doctor," according to a statement.
It said the Germany-based criminal organization was suspected of "conducting blood doping on athletes for years."
The doctor and an "accomplice" were arrested in Erfurt, Germany, while two members of the group and the five athletes were arrested in the Austrian resort of Seefeld, where the Nordic skiing world championships are currently underway.
Investigations were ongoing, the statement said.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
Ukraine Pulls Out Of Eurovision After Local Winner Rejects Conditions
Ukraine has announced it will not participate in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest amid a scandal in its national selection process.
The National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine said on February 27 that Ukraine would not participate after singer Anna Korsun, who performs under the name Maruv and who won the domestic selection process, refused to sign a contract stipulating that she would not perform in Russia for at least three months after the competition and pledging not to make any "statements that may call into question the issue of the territorial integrity and security of Ukraine."
Relations between Ukraine and Russia have been strained over Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and Russia's military, political, and economic support of separatist entities in parts of eastern Ukraine. That conflict, which the International Criminal Court ruled in November 2016 was "an international armed conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," has left some 13,000 people dead, according to the United Nations.
Maruv withdrew from Eurovision consideration on February 25, accusing the authorities of "censorship."
The performers who came in second, third, and fourth place all refused to take Maruv's spot in the competition, which will be held in Israel in May.
Eurovision has been a field of conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the past.
In 2016, Ukraine infuriated Russia by submitting a ballad by singer Jamala that described the brutal 1944 Soviet deportation of the Crimean Tatars.
Russian officials argued that the song should have been disqualified under rules forbidding political content in performances.
When that entry won the competition, Kyiv hosted the 2017 rendition and refused to allow the Russian contestant to enter the country because she had performed in Crimea after the annexation.
With reporting by AFP and AP
'Crimea Must Be Returned To Ukraine,' U.S. Tells Russia
The United States has reaffirmed that it will maintain sanctions on Russia until it returns control of Crimea to Ukraine, nearly five years after Moscow annexed the peninsula.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 has fueled "an escalation of Russian aggression."
"Crimea is Ukraine and must be returned to Ukraine’s control," a U.S.State Department statement quoted Pompeo as saying.
"During the past five years, Russian occupation authorities have engaged in an array of abuses in a campaign to eliminate all opposition to its control over Crimea," Pompeo said.
On February 27, 2014, masked gunmen seized Crimea's regional parliament in Simferopol and the government building and raised the Russian flag.
A referendum on the future of the peninsula, denounced as illegitimate by Washington, was held on March 16 of that year approving Crimea's annexation by Russia.
"The world has not forgotten the cynical lies Russia employed to justify its aggression and mask its attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory," Pompeo said, denouncing "the worsening repression by Russia's occupation regime in Crimea."
"The United States calls on Russia to release all of the Ukrainians, including members of the Crimean Tatar community, it has imprisoned in retaliation for their peaceful dissent," Pompeo said.
"The United States will maintain respective sanctions against Russia until the Russian government returns control of Crimea to Ukraine and fully implements the Minsk agreements," he said, referring to a Western-brokered 2015 peace agreement that has never been applied in its entirety.
Separately, in an opinion piece published in The Guardian newspaper on February 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and 10 other foreign ministers from EU countries and Canada reiterated their condemnation of Russia's seizure of Crimea.
"We will continue our nonrecognition policy with respect to the illegal annexation of Crimea, and continue to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the strongest terms," the foreign ministers said.
With reporting by AFP
Nephew Of Russian Propagandist Kiselyov On Trial In Germany Over Ukraine War
A nephew of Dmitry Kiselyov, a Russian state media boss known for fiery anti-Western diatribes, is on trial in Germany on a charge of planning to take part in military activities alongside Russia-backed separatists fighting Kyiv's forces in eastern Ukraine.
A court in Munich opened the trial of Kiselyov's nephew, a German citizen whose name was spelled Sergej Kisseljow by German media, on February 27.
Investigators say Kisseljow, 48, went through military training in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in August 2014.
He is accused of the preparation of a crime threatening a sovereign country's state security and illegally possessing firearms. German citizens can be prosecuted and punished for this crime, including in cases in which it is committed outside the country.
German authorities began investigations against Kisseljow in late 2017, and he was detained in Bulgaria several months later and deported to Germany.
The UN estimates some 13,000 people -- one-quarter of them civilians -- have been killed since April 2014 in the war between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The conflict erupted after Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine for Russia in February 2014 in the face of mass protests known as the Maidan, and Russia seized control of the Crimean Peninsula.
Kisseljow's uncle Dmitry Kiselyov said earlier that his nephew would be facing trial in Germany for fighting against Ukrainian armed forces in Ukraine's east, where he was decorated with a pro-Russia separatists' medal.
Dmitry Kiselyov, head of the state-owned media company Rossia Segodnya, is best known for the propaganda against Washington and the West that he issues frequently on the weekly news show he hosts.
On February 23, Kiselyov ran a segment that showed a map of the United States depicting targets he said would be hit in the event of a nuclear war, including the Pentagon and the U.S. presidential retreat Camp David outside Washington.
With reporting by RTVI, Die Welt, OstWest, and DW
Tajikistan Urged To Lift Ban On Opposition Group 24, Leader Suspects Pressure
Several former members of the Tajik opposition movement Group 24 have called on the country's Supreme Court to remove it from the list of banned extremist parties, saying "the group no longer poses a threat" to the government.
The leader of Group 24 cried foul, however, suggesting the appeal was made under pressure and vowing that the organization would not drop its opposition to authoritarian President Emomali Rahmon's government.
"Almost all group members who were active in Russia have returned home in recent years, and there is no one left in Russia to promote the movement’s policies," Oyatullo Gilyaev, a former member of Group 24, told RFE/RL on February 26.
A source at the Supreme Court confirmed to RFE/RL that a letter signed by 15 former followers of Group 24 was submitted on February 25. The source was not authorized to discuss the matter on the record, and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The court has not commented publicly on the letter.
Group 24 leader Suhrob Zafar, who lives in self-imposed exile in Europe, said he believes that the letter was written under the "advice" of Tajik authorities seeking to weaken the opposition movement.
Speaking on February 26, Zafar said that "such action would inevitably have an impact on our activities as a political movement."
"Group 24 won’t change its position toward the government," he said.
A prominent Group 24 activist, Sharoffiddin Gadoev, recently resurfaced in Tajikistan after a period living in self-imposed exile in the Netherlands, sparking claims that he was abducted during a trip to Russia.
Tajik authorities insist Gadoev, 33, returned voluntarily on February 15. They shared a video that shows Gadoev criticizing the opposition and urging other activists to follow his suit and return to Tajikistan.
But on February 21, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said Gadoev was arrested on suspicion of "criminal activities," an allegation linked to his business activities in the past.
Tajik authorities have not announced his arrest or commented on the Dutch statement.
Four leading human rights groups -- Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the Association of Central Asian Migrants, and the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, Human Rights Watch -- said in a February 24 statement that Gadoev should be released from Tajik custody and allowed to return immediately to the Netherlands, where he is a recognized refugee.
Sources investigating Gadoev’s case learned that Russian security services officers forced Gadoev into their car in Moscow on February 14 and drove him to Domodedovo Airport, where the activist was placed on a flight to Dushanbe, the human rights groups said in their statement.
Steve Swerdlow, Central Asia researcher for HRW, said that in Tajikistan Gadoev is facing "trumped-up charges for his peaceful exercise of freedom of expression."
Group 24 was banned as an "extremist" movement in October 2014, after it called for antigovernment protests in Dushanbe and other cities.
The protests didn’t take place and most of the group members left Tajikistan shortly afterwards.
Some of them have since returned to Tajikistan and leaders of the group say that they were lured back by authorities.
The group’s founder Umarali Quvatov was shot dead in Turkey in 2015. President Rahmon’s opponents claim the killing was orchestrated by Tajik authorities.
Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has been repeatedly criticized for crackdowns on dissent.
EU Lawmakers Back Romanian Candidate For New European Prosecutor’s Post
BRUSSELS – EU lawmakers have selected the former head of Romania's anticorruption agency as their favorite candidate to head a future European public prosecutor's office for financial crimes.
Lawmakers in the European Parliament's Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs Committee (LIBE) chose Laura Codruta Koevesi on February 27.
Koevesi received 26 votes, while France's Jean-Francois Bohnert received 22 votes, while Andres Ritter of Germany got one vote.
"It was a vote for Romania's judicial system, for its citizens who have been backing the fight against corruption, and for the prosecutors and judges in Europe who have to work under pressure," Kovesi told journalists at Bucharest airport upon her return from Brussels.
The parliament must now negotiate with the European Council, who had voted for Bohnert last week, placing Koevesi and Ritter in joint second place.
During a hearing before European lawmakers on February 26, Koevesi said that “the prosecutor must aim for the truth, must be a servant of the rule of law, and must have a strong moral compass.”
"I am aware that you have been exposed to a lot of negative information about me," she also said. "I would like to say very clearly that I have absolutely nothing to hide."
The government of Romania, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has actively campaigned against Koevesi’s candidacy for the post.
She was dismissed by the government last year in what critics say was a move to prevent her anticorruption agency, the DNA, from convicting senior members of the governing alliance.
Koevesi has been widely praised by the EU for her results in fighting graft in one of the bloc's most corrupt countries.
However, several lawmakers in the European Parliament representing Romania's ruling leftist coalition launched verbal attacks against Koevesi during the hearing on February 26, accusing her of abuse of power and lying.
On February 27, Romanian lawmaker Maria Grapini, a member of the team that was counting the LIBE votes, was caught on camera while apparently failing to count one of the paper ballots in favor of Koevesi. G
Grapini was admonished by Dutch lawmaker Judith Sargentini, who took over the process and recounted the ballots.
Koevesi, Bohnert, and Ritter were chosen based on an initial February 14 recommendation by a selection panel, which placed the Romanian candidate as the front-runner due to “outstanding achievements both as a leader and as a manager” of the DNA.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels, g4media.ro, AP, dpa, and and ziaristii.com
Explosion Kills Three, Partially Destroys Residential Building In Kazakhstan
A suspected gas explosion in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Taraz has killed at least three people and partially destroyed an apartment building, authorities say.
Health and emergency officials in Taraz said the blast occurred in an apartment on the second floor in a five-story apartment block at around 6:20 a.m on February 27.
Three apartments from the first to the third floors were destroyed by the blast.
At least six people were injured, of whom three were in hospitals, and a total of 145 people were evacuated from the building, officials said.
According to preliminary assessments made by police, the explosion "was caused by misuse of natural-gas equipment."
Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Zakon.kz
Police Detain Antigovernment Protesters Outside Kazakh Ruling Party Headquarters
ASTANA -- Police detained several protesters who demonstrated outside the headquarters of authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev's ruling party in Kazakhstan's two main cities, the latest in a series of antigovernment rallies in the Central Asian country.
Some of the dozens of protesters called for Nazarbaev's resignation during the rallies on February 27 in front of the Nur-Otan party buildings in the capital, Astana -- where he took part in a party congress -- and Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty.
Protesters accused the government of the energy-rich country, which Nazarbaev has ruled since before it gained independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, of ignoring the needs and demands of ordinary people and families.
Protests have been held across Kazakhstan in recent weeks following the deaths of five children from a single family in a house fire in Astana on February 4.
The predawn fire destroyed a tiny family home in Astana while both parents were away working overnight shifts, killing five girls aged 3 months to 13 years.
Also on February 27, police in the southwestern city of Zhanaozen detained two RFE/RL correspondents who were covering a protest by local residents who have been demonstrating since February 9.
One of the correspondents, Sania Toiken, said by telephone that police used force when they bundled her and cameraman Sanat Nurbek into a police car.
Toiken and Nurbek were brought to a police station and were being questioned in separate rooms, Toiken said. She said that police told them they had been detained on the basis of an unspecified complaint.
Local police declined to comment to RFE/RL on the detention of the two correspondents.
Nazarbaev, who is 78 and is expected to seek reelection in a vote next year, told the Nur-Otan party congress that he had ordered the equivalent of about $790 million to be earmarked for social assistance to low-income families.
He also said he ordered the government to allocate 980 billion tenges (about $2.6 billion) toward boosting public sector salaries in the next three years.
Rights activists and critics say Nazarbaev has persistently suppressed dissent, prolonged his time in office through undemocratic votes or referendums, and used the levers of power to neutralize potential opponents.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran's President Rejects Resignation Of 'Trustworthy' Zarif
The Iranian president has rejected Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's resignation, saying it was “against the country's interests.”
"You are trusted by me and the whole Islamic establishment, particularly the supreme leader," President Hassan Rohani wrote in a letter to Zarif that was posted on the government's official website on February 27.
"I think your resignation is against the country's interests and I do not accept it,” said Rohani, who called on his foreign minister to continue his work with "strength" and "courage."
Zarif, who offered to resign in a message posted on Instagram late on February 25, had not given specific reasons for his resignation.
But his announcement had come amid mounting pressure from hard-line conservatives who have criticized his role in negotiating a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The United States pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, fueling a deepening economic crisis and political infighting in the country.
In another show of confidence, General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the powerful Quds Force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said that Zarif had the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Zarif is in charge of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and he has been always supported by top officials, including the supreme leader," the IRGC website quoted Soleimani as saying on February 27.
In an interview published in the Jomhuri Eslami newspaper on February 26, Zarif was quoted as saying that infighting between parties and factions in Iran was a "deadly poison" undermining foreign policy, suggesting he may have offered to quit over pressure from hard-liners.
On February 27, Zarif attended a ceremony to welcome Armenia's prime minister to Tehran, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported.
In an Instagram post, the minister thanked Iranian officials and the nation for their support, saying he has always been committed to serving the country.
"As a modest servant, I have never had any concern but elevating the foreign policy and the status of the foreign ministry," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, another moderate ally of Rohani, on February 27 denied reports that he had also resigned, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S., European Diplomats In Moscow Mark Anniversary Of Nemtsov's Killing
Foreign diplomats have placed flowers on the Moscow bridge where opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was fatally shot four years ago.
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and the ambassadors of several European countries were among the diplomats marking the anniversary of Nemtsov’s killing on February 27.
The United States on February 26 reiterated its call on President Vladimir Putin's government to "identify publicly those who organized and ordered the crime, and hold them accountable."
A liberal politician who was a deputy prime minister during Boris Yeltsin's presidency and became one of Putin's most prominent opponents, Nemtsov was gunned down on a bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow on February 27, 2015. He was 55 years old.
In July 2017, a Moscow court found five men from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya guilty of Nemtsov's murder and sentenced them to long prison terms.
Relatives and associates believe his killing was ordered at a higher level and say justice will not be served until the person or people behind it are identified and prosecuted. The U.S. statement echoed that idea.
ALSO READ: They've Done It Again: Killings Cast Pall Over Post-Soviet Russia
Government critics have voiced suspicion that the culprits will never face justice because an honest investigation could lead to figures who are close to Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov or to Putin's inner circle.
Thousands of Russians marched in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other cities on February 24 to honor Nemtsov, with many criticizing Putin's government and calling for a reversal of what Kremlin critics say has been a clampdown on civil society and dissent since he came to power nearly 20 years ago.
On February 27, at 23:31 p.m. Moscow time, dozens of people gathered at the site of the murder and observed a minute's silence in Nemtsov's memory.
In a statement, the U.S. State Department said that Nemtsov "remains an inspiration to all those in Russia and around the world who strive for justice, democracy, and a government accountable to the people."
The State Department said the United States honors Nemtsov's memory "by renewing our call for the government of Russia to allow journalists, civil society activists, and political opposition members to exercise their universal human rights of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly without fear of violence or other forms of reprisal."
Dutch Seize 90,000 Bottles Of Russian Vodka Believed Bound For North Korea
Dutch officials say they confiscated about 90,000 bottles of Russian vodka thought to be headed for North Korea in violation of international sanctions.
The container holding 3,000 boxes with 30 bottles each was confiscated in the port of Rotterdam from a Chinese-owned ship traveling from Hamburg to China, officials said.
Searching the container proved difficult because it was hidden beneath an aircraft fuselage, which had to be lifted by crane.
The discovery was announced on the eve of a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi.
The vodka was believed to be for Kim and his army chiefs, Dutch newspaper AD reported.
The Dutch customs agency retweeted the report but declined to confirm that Kim was the intended recipient.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Netanyahu, Putin Discuss Iran's Role In Syria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Moscow on February 27 in a bid to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran must not be allowed to establish a presence in Syria.
"The greatest threat to stability and security in the region comes from Iran and its proxies," Netanyahu said before his talks with Putin. "We are determined to continue with our aggressive action against the efforts of Iran, which calls for our destruction, and against its attempt to entrench militarily in Syria."
It was Netanyahu's first trip to Moscow since an incident in September when 15 Russian servicemen were killed when Syrian forces accidentally shot down their plane while responding to an Israeli air strike.
The Israeli leader tried to bolster relations by emphasizing that he has met with Putin 11 times since September 2015 and praising "the direct, open, and true way in which we maintain the relationship between Russia and Israel."
Russia is the main international ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and also has close relations with Iran.
In mid-2018, Moscow brokered a deal under which Tehran pledged to keep its fighters out of Syria's Golan Heights region as an accommodation to Israel.
Putin told journalists before his meeting with Netanyahu that it was "very important to discuss the situation in the region and security issues."
Putin accepted an invitation to visit Jerusalem at an unspecified date to participate in the dedication of a memorial marking the World War II siege of Leningrad, during which around 1 million Soviet civilians died.
Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP
Trump, Kim Meet In Vietnam For Second North Korea Nuclear Summit
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted one another as they kicked off two days of meetings in the Vietnamese capital to discuss the question of Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons and missile programs.
The two leaders shook hands and smiled at Hanoi's five-star Metropole hotel on February 27, before holding a 30-minute one-on-one meeting and sitting down for a dinner with their aides.
"Great meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam tonight," Trump tweeted at the end of the first day of their second summit.
Meanwhile, the White House said Trump and Kim are scheduled to sign a joint declaration on the second day of their summit on February 28.
The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2:05 p.m. local time, the White House said.
There were no details on the content of the document.
Trump earlier told reporters he thought the talks would be very successful, while he was “not walking back on denuclearization."
"I am certain that an outcome will be achieved this time that will be welcomed by all people," Kim said. "I will do my best to make that happen."
Trump has sought to find a way to reach some sort of agreement with Kim, the dictator who has presided over a regime that has brutalized its population while also advancing nuclear-weapons programs.
It's the second meeting between the two. Their historic first meeting -- the first between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader -- was held in June 2018 in Singapore.
Since that first meeting, however, there has been little sign of progress.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Pakistan, India Claim Downing Of Each Other's Warplanes In Kashmir Escalation
Pakistan and India say they have shot down each other's warplanes in a dramatic escalation of their conflict over the disputed region of Kashmir.
The Pakistani military initially said on February 27 that the country's air force had downed two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured two pilots on the ground in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.
But a spokesman later tweeted that there was "only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody."
India confirmed the loss of one of its fighter jets and said a pilot was missing while it foiled an attack by Pakistan jets over the Himalayan region. It also said that it had shot down a Pakistani jet.
Amid the escalation, Pakistan closed its airspace to commercial flights “until further notice," while airports were shut in India and a vast area of airspace north of New Delhi was closed to civilian flights.
The developments come a day after Indian warplanes carried out an air strike in northeastern Pakistan on what New Delhi said was a militant training camp.
The aerial attack was the first launched across the Line of Control (LoC) that serves as a de facto border in Kashmir since a war between the two neighbors in 1971.
Tensions have been high between Islamabad and New Delhi since a February 14 suicide attack that killed at least 41 Indian troops in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is claimed by both countries.
In an address to the nation, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 27 called for talks with India and expressed hope that "better sense" will prevail to deescalate the situation.
"History tells us that wars are full of miscalculation. My question is that given the weapons we have, can we afford miscalculation?" Khan said. "We should sit down and talk."
Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said that his country "does not wish to see further escalation.”
“India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint," Swaraj said during a visit to China.
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought two of their three full-fledged wars over the Himalayan territory since their partition during independence from Britain in 1947.
In a separate incident on February 27, a helicopter crashed and exploded into flames outside the main city of Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing three people, local officials said. The cause of the crash was unknown.
The day also saw shelling across the LoC that killed six civilians on the Pakistani side, authorities said.
India said its air strike early on February 26 killed "a very large number" of militants. Pakistan denied there had been casualties but warned that it would respond to what it called Indian “aggression.”
The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack on Indian security forces.
India said its neighbor had a "direct hand" in the attack and accused it of providing sanctuary to the militants. Islamabad denies involvement.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on February 27 that India and Pakistan should show the "utmost restraint."
"This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region," Mogherini said.
"We expect both countries to now exercise utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation of the situation," she added, urging the two sides to resume diplomatic contacts to defuse the crisis.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on India and Pakistan to avoid further military activity.
In a February 26 statement, Pompeo said he had spoken with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts.
"I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost. I also encouraged both ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity," he said.
Russia and China, a Pakistan ally, have also urged calm.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, and RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal
- By Mike Eckel
Longtime Lawyer Accuses Trump Of Being A 'Conman'; Says President Knew About Moscow Skyscraper Talks
WASHINGTON -- Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, has told a congressional hearing that Trump was "a conman" and "a cheat," and he said that Trump knew about negotiations during the 2016 election campaign to build a Trump-branded skyscraper in Moscow.
In a televised hearing on February 27, Cohen also suggested that federal prosecutors were investigating other unspecified criminal allegations regarding Trump that have not been made public.
The remarks were part of series of explosive allegations that Cohen made under oath during an extraordinary public hearing before the House of Representatives' Oversight and Reform Committee.
"I regret the day I said 'yes' to Mr. Trump," Cohen said, reading from prepared remarks.
"I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," Cohen said.
The televised hearing, which riveted Washington, came as Trump was half-a-world away, attending a major summit in Vietnam with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Ahead of the hearing, Trump lashed out at Cohen, who was fired by Trump in May 2018, accusing him in a Twitter post of "lying to reduce his prison time."
While Democrats on the committee peppered Cohen with questions about his legal and business work for Trump, Republican members ripped into him, calling him a liar and trying to undermine his credibility.
"You have a history of lying over and over and over again," Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the committee, told Cohen.
“How on earth is this witness credible?” Representative Mark Green (republican-Tennessee) asked.
Trump has denied any collusion between himself, his 2016 election campaign, or his associates and Moscow. He has repeatedly called the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller a "witch hunt."
Cohen, who once emphasized his loyalty by saying he would "take a bullet" for Trump, has pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations that involved so-called “hush money” paid to two women who say they had affairs with Trump.
Cohen has also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in a separate case, where he revealed more extensive negotiations between the Trump organization and Russian developers, to build a skyscraper in Moscow, than had been previously thought.
He is scheduled to begin a three-year prison sentence in May, based on his earlier guilty pleas.
Russia Questions
Trump's ties to Russia were not expected to be directly discussed at the committee meeting. However, Cohen explicitly raised them in his comments, and they were a recurring theme, particularly among Democratic questioning.
Reading from prepared remarks that were released ahead of time, Cohen said Trump directed negotiations for the Moscow project during the presidential campaign despite stating that he had no business interests in Russia.
"When it came to the Trump Tower Moscow project, it was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and we never expected to win the election," he said.
"There were at least a half-dozen times between...January 2016 and the end of June when he would ask me, 'How's it going in Russia' -- referring to the Moscow Tower project," Cohen said, adding: "To be clear: Mr. Trump knew of and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied about it."
Cohen said that lawyers for Trump "reviewed and edited" the statement in which Cohen falsely said a proposal for a Trump Tower in Moscow had been scrapped in January 2016.
Cohen has since said that he continued pursuing the project for months after that.
Asked about the reported involvement of other Trump family members in the talks, Cohen confirmed that he briefed Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., about the Moscow project. He said there were about "10 total" briefings.
A key figure in Trump's efforts to build a tower in Moscow was Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer who is also a convicted mobster. Sater was reportedly in contact with Russian developers as Cohen sought to push the effort forward.
In a 2013 lawsuit, Trump said under oath that he did not know Sater.
However, Cohen testified that Sater had an office in Trump Tower in New York, on the same floor as Trump, and that he did not pay rent.
Under questioning from Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, Cohen said that the last time he had spoken with Trump was in June 2018, about two months after the FBI had raided his home and law office in Manhattan.
When Krishnamoorthi asked about the details of the conversation, Cohen responded: "Unfortunately, this topic is actually something that is being investigated right now by [federal prosecutors], and I’ve been asked by them not to discuss, and not to talk about these issues."
Wikileaks
In the 2016 election campaign, Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for the presidency. The campaign was thrown into turmoil on July 22, 2016, when WikiLeaks released hundreds of stolen e-mails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Those e-mails stoked animus between supporters of Clinton and her rival for the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders, and weakened her chances of winning the presidential election.
Trump has denied knowing ahead of time about the Wikileaks e-mail dump.
But Cohen told the committee he was in Trump's office in July 2016 when Trump received a phone call from Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser..
Cohen said Stone told Trump he had just been speaking with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who told him there would be a massive release of e-mails within a couple of days that would damage Clinton's campaign.
"A lot of people have asked me whether Mr. Trump knew about the release of the hacked [DNC] e-mails ahead of time," he says. "The answer is yes."
Cohen told the committee that Trump did not directly tell him to lie but that "he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing."
Trump dismissed Cohen's allegations in a tweet from Vietnam, where he is meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on February 27-28, accusing his former lawyer of lying.
"Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also.... He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying to reduce his prison time," Trump tweeted.
Cohen repeated earlier comments that he was involved in arranging hush money payments for the women who said they had affairs with Trump, something Trump has denied.
Under U.S. law, if Trump’s money was used to pay the women who say they had affairs with him, or if he directed that to happen during an election cycle, it could be considered a campaign contribution that must be disclosed. Not disclosing it would be a felony.
On the Moscow Tower issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman seemed to provide indirect support for Trump in remarks to reporters on February 27, saying that a January 2016 e-mail from Cohen to the Kremlin did not mention that Trump was interested in the matter.
"That was never mentioned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether the e-mail stated that Trump was personally interested in the tower deal taking place. "On the contrary, the e-mail was about how the project was not working out."
'Steele Dossier'
Putin's administration has previously confirmed receiving the e-mail, in which Cohen sought help in advancing the stalled development project, but said it neither replied nor discussed the matter with Putin.
Cohen’s testimony also touched on another unresolved issue, involving the question of whether the Trump campaign sought to collude with Russian officials to sway U.S. voters.
During the 2016 campaign, a former British spy authored a series of damning and salacious memos about Trump when he was a businessman, which came to be known as the "Steele Dossier." One section of the report asserted that Cohen traveled to Prague in late summer 2016 for discussions with Russian officials.
But asked by Republican Representative Ralph Norman about such a trip, Cohen again denied it.
When Norman asked: "Have you ever been to Prague?" Cohen said, "I've never been to the Czech Republic."
Cohen's appearance is one of three before congressional panels this week, but the only one that will be open to the public.
Ties between Russia and Trump are expected to be more central to the hearings of the House Intelligence hearing on February 28, and were also likely to be the focus of a Senate hearing held behind closed doors on February 26.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Judge Delays Sentencing Of Russian Woman Who Admitted To Foreign-Agent Charge
A U.S. judge has delayed the sentencing of Maria Butina, the Russian woman who admitted to working as a foreign agent to infiltrate a gun rights group and build ties with U.S. conservative political activists.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan made the decision on February 26, after prosecutors cited Butina's ongoing cooperation with unspecified investigations.
Butina, 30, has been in custody since being arrested in July. In December, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia.
Prosecutor Erik Kenerson told the court that investigators still need Butina's cooperation. He did not elaborate.
Chutkan set the next hearing in her case for March 28.
Butina admitted trying to infiltrate the National Rifle Association, a powerful U.S. political organization which has close ties to Republicans and spent record funds in support of Donald Trump's presidential election campaign.
Paul Erickson, a conservative U.S. political activist who has been identified as Butina's boyfriend, has been referred to in court papers but has not been charged. He has, however, been charged in an unrelated fraud and money-laundering case in his home state of South Dakota.
Prosecutors have built their case against Butina in large part by focusing on a powerful Russian politician identified as her mentor or financial backer.
That man, Aleksandr Torshin, was a deputy governor of Russia's central bank and a former member of Russia's parliament.
The U.S. Treasury Department hit Torshin with economic sanctions in April. He has not been charged in the Butina case.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Taliban Hopeful On Possible Agreement On U.S. Afghanistan Pullout
A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban has said the group is close to reaching an agreement with the United States on the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Spokesman Suhail Shaheen made the comment in Doha, Qatar, following the second day of negotiations with U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on February 26.
"If we do not reach a solution in this round of talks, then we will in the next round of talks," he told AP.
Khalilzad's past rounds of talks with the Taliban focused on U.S. troop withdrawal in exchange for guarantees of no attacks against the United States, but it was unclear how close he was on a deal on those issues.
He said that in exchange for a U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban would offer guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a staging area for anti-American attacks.
Shaheen said it was very important that Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was in Doha for the talks, saying it showed "how much importance we are giving to these talks and how [high] expectations are."
Khalilzad did not comment on the February 26 round, but he posted on Twitter on February 25 that this round of talks could be "a significant moment" in the process of winding down the 17-year U.S. war in Afghanistan.
In the past, Khalilzad has tried to pressure the Taliban to hold direct talks with the government of Afghanistan, which the Taliban considers a U.S. puppet.
Earlier on February 26, the Afghan government said that nine members of a government-back militia had been mistakenly killed in an air strike in the eastern province of Ghazni.
Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and TOLOnews
Report: U.S. Cyber Command Cut Internet Access To Russian 'Troll Factory'
The Washington Post is reporting that a U.S. military agency blocked the Internet access of a Russian firm that intelligence agencies believed was trying to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.
Citing unnamed security officials, the newspaper reported that U.S. Cyber Command cut off Internet access to the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency on Election Day in November 2018 and for a few days afterward.
There was no independent confirmation of The Washington Post's report. No Russian media reported on the alleged outage, and there was no public statement from Russian government officials.
Cyber Command is a division of the U.S. Department of Defense, similar to U.S. European Command or Central Command. Founded in 2009, it shares a headquarters and leadership with the National Security Agency, the main U.S. signals intelligence agency.
Owned by a Kremlin-connected oligarch named Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Internet Research Agency came to be known as the Russian troll factory for its alleged efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
In 2018, Special Counsel Robert Mueller bought an indictment against the agency, along with Prigozhin and two other firms controlled by Prigozhin
According to The Washington Post, Prigozhin responded to questions with a statement published on VK, the Russian equivalent of Facebook: “I cannot comment on the work of the Internet Research Agency in any way because I have no relation to it.”
The reported move by Cyber Command came amid other efforts by the United States to increase the deterrent effects of its cyber capabilities, which independent experts say are formidable.
In late 2018, Cyber Command reportedly sent troops to Montenegro, Macedonia, and Ukraine to provide cybersecurity assistance and collect samples of malware believed to have been generated by Russian military intelligence, the GRU.
In October 2018, The New York Times reported that Cyber Command was targeting individual Russian agents with direct messages telling them that they had been identified and were being monitored.
With reporting by The Washington Post and The New York Times
Explosion At Uzbek Clinic Injures 22 People
An explosion at a clinic in Uzbekistan's eastern city of Andijon has injured 22 people.
Uzbekistan's Emergency Ministry says a blast on February 26 in the boiler room at Andijon's central clinic injured 18 schoolchildren and four teachers who were in the X-ray unit for regular checkups.
According to the statement, a malfunction of the boiler's equipment might have caused that blast in the midmorning.
A physician at the clinic told RFE/RL that the explosion was very powerful.
"The boiler room and the X-ray room are located at the back of the building. Schoolchildren from School No.4 were being examined in the X-ray room when the explosion took place. The blast was so strong that we thought it was a bomb," the doctor said.
Local authorities have established a special commission to investigate the explosion.
- By Current Time
Russian Church Fires Back After St. Petersburg Choir Draws A Nuclear Bead On Washington
A choral reinterpretation of a Cold War ditty depicting a Russian nuclear attack on Washington has variously drawn wild cheers, contrition, and ridicule for its glib message amid mounting nuclear tensions between Russia and the West.
The St. Petersburg Concert Choir capped its appearance in that northern capital's main cathedral on Defenders of the Fatherland Day with the song On The Wages Of Servicemen, which was written in 1980 by singer-songwriter Andrei Kozlovsky:
The song's first verse describes a nuclear submarine with "a dozen little bombs of 100 megatons each" crossing the Atlantic.
"I call to the targeting officer," the lyric goes, "'Take aim, Petrov, at Washington!'"
It continues in the same spirit and ends with the line, "May the land of the enemy burn to pieces."
The St. Petersburg eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church eventually expressed regret over the February 23 show.
"Choir performances are held regularly in St. Isaac's Cathedral, and the fact that appropriate music is performed is not a problem," the press office of the Petersburg metropolitan said on February 26. "But this song performed by a fairly well-known choir, of course, is surprising."
"We regret that this happened in St. Petersburg, and particularly in St. Isaac's," the statement concluded.
When it was written, Kozlovsky's song humorously referenced the awesome responsibilities carried out by Soviet servicemen for paltry wages.
"I can do anything for 3 rubles," goes the refrain.
The performance stuck a nerve with many observers as video of it went viral on social media. It comes at a time of elevated nuclear tensions between the United States and Russia as Washington has accused Moscow of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and announced its withdrawal from that 1987 agreement.
During his state-of-the-nation address to the Federal Assembly on February 20, President Vladimir Putin praised new Russian high-tech nuclear weapons and said: "Our American colleagues have tried to gain absolute military supremacy by creating a global missile-defense system. They need to give up such illusions. Our response will always be real and effective."
On February 23, state television commentator Dmitry Kiselyov ran a bellicose segment that showed a map of the United States depicting targets he said would be hit in the event of a nuclear war, including the Pentagon and the U.S. presidential retreat Camp David outside Washington.
Nonetheless, Vladimir Berletsov, director of the St. Petersburg Concert Choir, called critics of the performance "f***ing idiots," noting that "the audience gave a standing ovation."
Igor Stakheyev, press secretary of the St. Isaac's museum complex, told the website znak.com that "the song was definitely inappropriate."
"The museum director is awaiting an explanation from the management of the choir," he added.
St. Petersburg Archdeacon Andrei Kurayev noted that in Soviet times, the song "was taken as satire of Soviet propaganda."
"But these days, in such a super-serious performance, there is no way to take it as a joke," he added.
With reporting by znak.com, The Insider, and Interfax
