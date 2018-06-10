Trump, Kim Set To Meet Singapore Leader As Historic Summit Nears

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet separately in Singapore with the city-state’s prime minister ahead of their planned historic summit on June 12.

An Ilyushin-76 cargo plane that accompanied Kim on his recent visit to China departed Pyongyang on June 10, likely headed for Singapore, although no official announcement of the leader’s travel plans was released.

He is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong later on June 10, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Trump has left the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, Canada, on the way to Singapore.

He is set to meet with Lee on June 11 after his arrival late on June 10 at Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base.

Discussions between Trump and Kim are scheduled for June 12, focusing on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Trump said the summit is a "one-time" chance for North Korea, adding "but I feel really confident."

Trump said he would know "within a minute" if Kim was serious about giving up his nuclear weapons. He added that U.S. and North Korean officials have been working together in Singapore to prepare for the meeting.

Trump's delegation includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

This will be only the second known overseas trip for Kim since he became the reclusive country’s leader in 2011. He traveled on Ilyushin-62M for his May trip to China.

Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported that refrigerator trucks will be waiting at Changi Airport to receive the North Korean cargo flight. It said the plane is believed to be carrying food items as well as several luxury cars for the North Korean leader’s use.

An Air China Airbus 330 believed to be carrying part of the North Korean delegation arrived on June 9.

Neutral Singapore is known for its tight security and has hosted high-profile international meetings in the past, including many ASEAN summits.

It is considered one of the safest countries in the world, and is one of some 48 countries where North Korea has an embassy.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa

