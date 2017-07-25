Key Trump Associates Talk With Investigators About Russia Ties

Two key members of U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign met on July 25 with congressional investigators who are probing Russia's alleged interference in the election and possible collusion with Trump associates.

Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner returned to Capitol Hill for a second day of private meetings.

His July 25 talks with U.S. lawmakers involved a closed-door conversation with members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with bipartisan staff of the Senate intelligence committee.

Manafort's spokesman Jason Maloni said he had "answered their questions fully."

One source familiar with the investigation told the Associated Press that Manafort provided the committee with contemporaneous notes from a Trump Tower meeting in 2016 that is the focus of congressional scrutiny.

Both Manafort and Kushner have faced scrutiny about attending the meeting because it was described in e-mails to the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., as part of a Russian government effort to aid Trump's presidential campaign.

Kushner on July 24 answered questions from staff on the Senate's intelligence panel.

He acknowledged four meetings with Russians during and after Trump's presidential election campaign but insisted he had "nothing to hide” – saying: "All of my actions were proper."

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP



