Trump To Meet With Lavrov At White House To Discuss Syria, Other Issues

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on May 10 to discuss Syria and other international issues, White House officials said on May 9.

The meeting will be Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian official since taking office this year amid a cloud of allegations that Russia interfered in the election.

Trump's talks with Lavrov are expected to occur after Lavrov's scheduled meetings with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on May 10.

Officials said the focus of the meetings will be Syria, U.S.-Russian relations, and other global issues.

Trump campaigned for office promising better relations with Russia, but since assuming office has followed a more conventional Republican playbook, strongly backing NATO's efforts to counter Russia's military buildup and aggression in Europe, from the Baltics to Ukraine and Georgia.

Despite differences over Syria, it remains one area where Russia and Trump officials perceive the possibility of working together to battle Islamic State and other extremist groups.

Lavrov is coming to Washington for the first time since 2013 with a Russian plan to end the violence in Syria, after hashing out an agreement with Iran and Turkey last week.

Based on reporting by AP, CNN, AFP, and Reuters

