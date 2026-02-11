Trump, Netanyahu End White House Talks With No Clear Path On Iran

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded nearly three hours of closed-door talks at the White House on February 11 without reaching a clear agreement on how to proceed with Iran, underscoring lingering differences over diplomacy and security strategy.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the meeting. “If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

The meeting -- their seventh since Trump returned to office -- took place entirely behind closed doors, a departure from previous visits by Netanyahu that featured joint appearances and news conferences. Neither leader took questions from reporters, and no joint statement was issued.

According to a brief readout from Netanyahu’s office, the two leaders “addressed negotiations with Iran, Gaza, and regional developments.”

The statement added that Netanyahu “emphasized Israel’s security needs in the context of the negotiations,” and that both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and ongoing communication. It did not indicate that any decisions had been made.

Iran’s nuclear program remains a central point of tension between Washington and Israel.

Israel alleges that Tehran is working toward building a nuclear weapon -- a claim Iran has repeatedly denied -- and views Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional militant groups as an existential threat.

Photo Gallery: Iran 'Buries' Nuclear Site As Satellite Images Reveal US Military Buildup Satellite images appear to show entrances to Iranian nuclear sites buried under tons of soil and a marked increase in US forces in the region, as tension mounts over potential US strikes.









Netanyahu and key members of his governing coalition have long argued for a harder line against Tehran, with some advocating for regime change in the Islamic republic.

Trump, by contrast, has signaled a continued preference for diplomacy, even as he warned of potential consequences if talks fail.

“Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer -- That did not work well for them,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post on February 11, referring to a June US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. “Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

The White House meeting came against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions and mixed signals from Tehran.

Earlier on February 11, Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian said his country was open to admitting international inspectors to verify that its nuclear program is “peaceful,” marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with a message aimed at easing international concerns.

“We are not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. We have stated this repeatedly and are ready for any verification,” Pezeshkian said during anniversary celebrations that followed a deadly crackdown on mass anti-government protests last month. Security forces killed thousands of people during the unrest, according to reports, prompting strong condemnation from Washington and its allies.

Videos posted overnight on February 10-11 showed fireworks in Tehran celebrating the anniversary, even as many Iranians mourned those killed. In some clips, voices could be heard chanting “death to the dictator” and “death to Khamenei,” referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The crackdown drew sharp criticism from the United States and contributed to a significant US naval buildup in the region. Trump said in an interview with Axios on February 10 that “we have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going,” describing one of the largest US deployments in years.

Diplomatic efforts have continued in parallel. After talks between US and Iranian teams in Oman on February 6, Washington imposed additional sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector. Further negotiations are expected, though no date has been announced.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington followed those developments. Ahead of his White House meeting, his office said he wanted any talks with Iran to address not only its nuclear program but also its ballistic missile activities and support for armed proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Alexander Gray, who served on the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, told RFE/RL that those issues -- rather than efforts to directly back Iran’s opposition -- would likely determine whether military action is considered.

“He doesn't want to see these brutal crackdowns. But I think the president's also a realist,” Gray said. “From a fundamental US interest standpoint, as much as we decry the horrific human rights abuses, I think we are most likely to be effective in advocating for changes to their proxy behavior and their missile and nuclear programs.”

US Vice President JD Vance echoed that position on February 11 as he departed Azerbaijan.

“If the Iranian people want to overthrow the regime, that's up to the Iranian people. What we're focused on right now is the fact that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. That's been the focus of the president's policy, even going back to the first administration,” he said.

For now, Trump appears determined to test the diplomatic track, even as Israel signals deep reservations and US forces remain positioned in the region.

Alex Plitsas, a former senior Pentagon official now with the Atlantic Council, said Trump’s approach mirrors previous episodes in which the president paired a visible military buildup with space for negotiations.

“President Trump’s statement following today’s meeting is consistent with his recent comments about using Venezuela as a parallel,” Plitsas told RFE/RL, referring to a strategy in which the administration "deployed a large force but gave time for negotiations."

Plitsas said he expects talks with Tehran "to continue to play out unless or until an acceptable breakthrough is reached on a nuclear agreement that would give way to additional points of concern -- like ballistic missiles or if a deal seems as though it cannot be reached."

Administration officials remain wary after Iran previously rejected what they viewed as a generous offer, Plitsas noted, "but still the president appears to be willing to try diplomacy again."

Whether negotiations -- and Pezeshkian’s stated openness to inspections -- can narrow the gap between Washington and Israel remains uncertain.