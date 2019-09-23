Trump 'Not At All' Worried By Talk Of Impeachment Over Ukraine Whistle-Blower Case

Donald Trump has dismissed talk of impeachment over a whistle-blower allegation that reportedly involved a plea from the U.S. president to his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate a political rival.

Asked how seriously he was taking the threat of impeachment by Congress, Trump told reporters on September 23 on arrival at the UN headquarters in New York: "Not at all seriously."

U.S. media have reported that an intelligence community whistle-blower had filed a complaint in August after becoming alarmed at Trump's alleged attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call.

On September 22, Trump confirmed he had raised the subject of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in a July 25 call with Zelenskiy.

He said he had told Zelenskiy that "we don't want our people, like Vice President [Joe] Biden and his son," contributing to corruption already happening in Ukraine.

He denied pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, one of the leading Democratic contenders seeking to oppose Trump, a Republican, in next year's election.

Trump's admission about the phone call stoked calls for Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings in Congress.

"We had a perfect phone call," the president said on September 23. "Everybody knows it's just a Democrat witch-hunt."

