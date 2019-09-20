Trump Defends Himself Against Whistle-Blower's 'Ridiculous' Complaint

U.S. President Donald Trump has defended himself against a whistle-blower's formal complaint reported to relate to a phone conversation he had with a foreign leader.



Without mentioning any country, Trump on September 20 tweeted about "the perfectly fine and respectful conversation."



"There was nothing said wrong," he wrote.



Speaking to reporters, the U.S. president called the complaint that was filed in August "ridiculous," adding: "It's a partisan whistle-blower."



Democrats are trying to get the complaint, described by the government's intelligence watchdog as "serious" and "urgent," turned over to Congress.



Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, The Washington Post and The New York Times on September 19 reported that some of the whistle-blower's allegations appear to center on Ukraine.



The Post, citing two former U.S. officials, said the matter involved a "promise" Trump made during a phone call to a foreign leader which was so alarming that a U.S. intelligence official who had worked at the White House filed a complaint with the inspector-general of the intelligence community.



The report noted that two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed, Trump spoke with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



Democrats in the House of Representatives have already begun to investigate that call to determine whether Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, sought to manipulate the Ukrainian government into helping Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign by launching an investigation into potential Democratic rival Joe Biden, whose son did business in Ukraine.

With reporting by AP, the BBC, The Washington Post and The New York Times